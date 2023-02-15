East Grand Forks City Council members consider creating new position in city's Police Department

EAST GRAND FORKS – The East Grand Forks Police Department could be getting a new position to address staffing shortages.

During their Work Session meeting Tuesday evening, City Council members considered a request to create a new position being referred to as a "police recruit."

Chief of Police Michael Hedlund said the idea would be to recruit current law enforcement students nearing the completion of their training and education. The students would go through a hiring process, just like traditional police employees; if selected, they would be hired as a recruit.

Eligible students for the position would be entering or already in their final semester of a two-year law enforcement program, or four-year degree students who only have to complete the Police Academy portion of their education. The recruits would receive a conditional offer of employment to be hired by the EGFPD as police officers upon successful completion of their education, passing of the Minnesota POST Test and completion of a background check.

Hedlund also is recommending recruits be required to sign a contract stating they would have to repay the city for any salary and potential benefit payments they received if they do not complete their educational program. It also would be required if they chose to leave the department prior to some period of service, such as two years of service as a police officer with the EGFPD.

The police recruit position would be available to students in East Grand Forks and surrounding communities. Hedlund said the number of police recruits on staff would depend on how many open positions there are at the department. At present, the EGFPD has two open positions.

Hedlund also suggested police recruits work part-time at a potential rate of $400 a week, though an exact salary and potential benefits still need to be worked out.

Some possible tasks for police recruits include going on ride-alongs with officers and completing other work within the department. Council members agreed that having the police recruits familiar with the department and staff would be beneficial for when they transition into a full-time position.

During their discussion, several council members asked whether the department should consider the idea as a scholarship or tuition reimbursement as opposed to paying the students each week as they finish school. Council member Ben Pokrzywinski said tuition reimbursement may not get many committed students to join the department.

“If we’re paying them up front we’ve got our teeth in them and they’re kind of locked in,” Pokrzywinski said. “Where if we do tuition reimbursement they can back out at any time and then we’re back at square one.”

The department has faced officer shortages for some time now. Last year, council members approved hiring and relocation along with retention bonuses for the department in order to address the staffing shortages.

Hedlund said the EGFPD isn’t the only department struggling to find candidates.

“Every time I read a law enforcement journal online or law enforcement-related publications, they’re all, everywhere across the country, screaming for applicants,” he said.

Hedlund will bring back more information at a future Work Session meeting.

