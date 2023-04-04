50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, April 4

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

East Grand Forks City Council members authorize city engineer to advertise for bids for federal project

The project is being funded by $860,000 in federal “subtarget” funds along with special assessments along Fifth Avenue Northeast from 15th Street Northeast to 20th Street Northeast.

east grand forks.jpg
East Grand Forks City Hall. Herald file photo.
Meghan Arbegast
By Meghan Arbegast
Today at 5:42 PM

EAST GRAND FORKS – Members of the East Grand Forks City Council authorized the city engineer to file plans and specifications as well as proceed to advertise for bids for the city’s federal renovation project.

Work will consist of street, sidewalk and ADA Improvements along a portion of Fifth Avenue Northeast. The project is being funded by $860,000 in federal “subtarget” funds along with special assessments along Fifth Avenue Northeast from 15th Street Northeast to 20th Street Northeast.

The bid date is set for 10 a.m. on May 4.

Council members also adopted the special assessment roll for utilities and street reconstruction on Fourth Street Northeast. The total special assessment to property owners for the project is $523,205.08.

Also Tuesday, Mayor Steve Gander thanked city staff and residents in advance of flood preparation. One challenge Gander said the city likely will face is dealing with pockets of surface groundwater around the city when snow starts to melt.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE EAST GRAND FORKS CITY COUNCIL NEWS

In other news Tuesday, council members:

  • Approved a resolution to act as a sponsor for the Red River Snowmobile Club, which receives funding from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources for trail maintenance throughout the winter season. As required by the state, the city acts as a sponsor for the club to accept the funding and submit it to the club. The resolution is required to be submitted with the club’s trail application by May 15 for the next winter season.
  • Approved a special event application requesting to close a portion of Third Street Northwest for the end-of-year carnival at Sacred Heart School.
  • Approved an application for a sidewalk cafe permit for The Spud Jr.
  • Approved a lease addendum between the city and Valley Golf Association, that states the city will be responsible for damages it causes on the leased property while all other maintenance will be the responsibility of Valley Golf Association, contingent upon approval from Valley Golf Association Board.
Meghan Arbegast
By Meghan Arbegast
Meghan Arbegast grew up in Security-Widefield, Colorado. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Journalism from North Dakota State University in Fargo, in 2021.

Arbegast wrote for The Spectrum, NDSU's student newspaper, for three years and was Head News Editor for two years. She was an intern with University Relations her last two semesters of college.

Arbegast covers news pertaining to the city of Grand Forks/East Grand Forks including city hall coverage.

Readers can reach Arbegast at 701-780-1267 or MArbegast@gfherald.com.

Pronouns: She/Her
Languages: English
What To Read Next
UND logo
Local
Senators, industry leaders laud developments in space ag, saying 'North Dakota is the place to be'
April 04, 2023 05:54 PM
 · 
By  Joe Banish
UND logo
Local
UND awarded $8 million Department of Energy grant to study rare earth material extraction
April 04, 2023 03:50 PM
 · 
By  Joe Banish
Snow logo
Local
Weather to delay delivery of Grand Forks Herald print editions
April 04, 2023 03:42 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
A doctor uses a stethoscope listen to the heartbeat of a patient.
Prairie Business
Essentia Health advances heart disease research through All of Us program
April 04, 2023 06:00 PM
 · 
By  Sydney Mook
burgum_budget.jpg
North Dakota
North Dakota Gov. Burgum evades questions about speculated presidential run following Iowa trip
April 04, 2023 04:23 PM
 · 
By  Jeremy Turley
d12460-20230330-train-cars-derailment-aerial03-2000.jpg
Minnesota
Trains running again on western Minnesota rail line; investigation continues
April 04, 2023 02:44 PM
 · 
By  Dan Gunderson / MPR News
020621.N.FF.VAXEFFICIENCY
North Dakota
North Dakota House rejects proposed study of vaccines
April 04, 2023 02:34 PM
 · 
By  Jack Dura / The Bismarck Tribune