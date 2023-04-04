East Grand Forks City Council members authorize city engineer to advertise for bids for federal project
EAST GRAND FORKS – Members of the East Grand Forks City Council authorized the city engineer to file plans and specifications as well as proceed to advertise for bids for the city’s federal renovation project.
Work will consist of street, sidewalk and ADA Improvements along a portion of Fifth Avenue Northeast. The project is being funded by $860,000 in federal “subtarget” funds along with special assessments along Fifth Avenue Northeast from 15th Street Northeast to 20th Street Northeast.
The bid date is set for 10 a.m. on May 4.
Council members also adopted the special assessment roll for utilities and street reconstruction on Fourth Street Northeast. The total special assessment to property owners for the project is $523,205.08.
Also Tuesday, Mayor Steve Gander thanked city staff and residents in advance of flood preparation. One challenge Gander said the city likely will face is dealing with pockets of surface groundwater around the city when snow starts to melt.
In other news Tuesday, council members:
- Approved a resolution to act as a sponsor for the Red River Snowmobile Club, which receives funding from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources for trail maintenance throughout the winter season. As required by the state, the city acts as a sponsor for the club to accept the funding and submit it to the club. The resolution is required to be submitted with the club’s trail application by May 15 for the next winter season.
- Approved a special event application requesting to close a portion of Third Street Northwest for the end-of-year carnival at Sacred Heart School.
- Approved an application for a sidewalk cafe permit for The Spud Jr.
- Approved a lease addendum between the city and Valley Golf Association, that states the city will be responsible for damages it causes on the leased property while all other maintenance will be the responsibility of Valley Golf Association, contingent upon approval from Valley Golf Association Board.
