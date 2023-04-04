East Grand Forks City Council members authorize city engineer to advertise for bids for federal project

EAST GRAND FORKS – Members of the East Grand Forks City Council authorized the city engineer to file plans and specifications as well as proceed to advertise for bids for the city’s federal renovation project.

Work will consist of street, sidewalk and ADA Improvements along a portion of Fifth Avenue Northeast. The project is being funded by $860,000 in federal “subtarget” funds along with special assessments along Fifth Avenue Northeast from 15th Street Northeast to 20th Street Northeast.

The bid date is set for 10 a.m. on May 4.

Council members also adopted the special assessment roll for utilities and street reconstruction on Fourth Street Northeast. The total special assessment to property owners for the project is $523,205.08.

Also Tuesday, Mayor Steve Gander thanked city staff and residents in advance of flood preparation. One challenge Gander said the city likely will face is dealing with pockets of surface groundwater around the city when snow starts to melt.

In other news Tuesday, council members:

