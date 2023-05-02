East Grand Forks City Council members approve $100,000 in city funding for outdoor rink project

EAST GRAND FORKS – City Council members on Tuesday voted 6-1 to approve $100,000 in city funding for an outdoor rink near East Grand Forks' Blue Line Club Area.

Of the $100,000, $44,764 will come out of the city’s Building Maintenance Fund and $55,236 will come from the city’s Altru Partnership Fund.

Council member Dale Helms was the lone "no" vote, citing concerns with a portion of the money coming from the Building Maintenance Fund.

“I’m still on the other side of the fence on this,” Helms said. “I don’t think we should be using the Building Maintenance Funds into this thing because we have so many projects that need to be done.”

Some of those projects, he said, are roof repairs to City Hall, Campbell Library and the Senior Center.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I just don’t think this is the time and the place to be spending this money,” he said. “I think we have too many other things that should be done first. They should be (our) priority.”

Finance Director Karla Anderson said there isn’t a lack of funds to complete the roof repairs for the various city buildings. A total of $20,000 has been set aside in the Building Maintenance Fund to cover the repairs.

Some of the other city projects being covered by the Building Maintenance Fund this year include $35,000 for picnic shelters at LaFave Park and $20,000 for lighting and fencing at Stauss Park. With all of the 2023 projects and the $44,764 going toward the outdoor rink, the end balance for the Building Maintenance Fund will be $531.

At last week’s work session meeting, council members discussed the concept of the outdoor rink, including the total estimated cost for the project. The rink comes as the Blue Line Club committed to accepting a donated dasher board system — with an estimated value of $50,000 — from the University of Denver.

Two options that could be pursued for the project entail having a dasher board foundation for the rink at an estimated cost of $175,300, with the other option entailing a concrete ice rink surface at an estimated cost of $267,800.

At a previous Blue Line Club meeting, a concrete ice rink surface was selected as the preferred choice. Other items not factored into the estimated $267,800 for the rink surface is rink lighting, a sanitary sewer manhole cover and adding a gutter system to the east exterior of the arena.

The Blue Line Club has determined to provide the funding to complete the project as estimated, for the full concrete floor project scope, not to exceed a total cost of $350,000.

Also Tuesday, council members approved plans and specifications along with setting a bid date for the LaFave Park project. The plans and specs include pavement and curb and gutter repairs, proposed boat parking and kayak launch parking, along with the location for the proposed picnic shelter.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE EAST GRAND FORKS CITY COUNCIL NEWS







In other news Tuesday, council members:

