East Grand Forks City Council bans public use of cannabis
Offense is a petty misdemeanor, punishable by fine not exceeding $300
EAST GRAND FORKS – The East Grand Forks City Council voted unanimously, and without discussion, to prohibit the use of cannabis in public places within city limits.
The decision was made during a second reading of the ordinance at the council’s regular meeting on Tuesday.
Although cannabis has been legal for adult use and possession in Minnesota since Aug. 1, public consumption remains a petty misdemeanor under the new state law. According to a memo written by City Attorney Ron Galstad at the council’s Aug. 1 meeting, enforcement of the law falls on municipalities, which necessitated the passage of the new ordinance.
In Minnesota, a petty misdemeanor is punishable by a fine not exceeding $300.
The council also unanimously approved the use of electric scooters on city streets during a second reading of the ordinance.
ADVERTISEMENT
In other news from the council:
- Council members acknowledged the retirement of Sgt. Dennis Robertson of the East Grand Forks Police Department, who served 29 years on the force.
- Council members appointed Jeremy King as interim parks and recreation supervisor, effective Aug. 23. King previously served as the city’s public works supervisor.
ADVERTISEMENT