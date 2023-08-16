East Grand Forks City Council bans public use of cannabis

EAST GRAND FORKS – The East Grand Forks City Council voted unanimously, and without discussion, to prohibit the use of cannabis in public places within city limits.

The decision was made during a second reading of the ordinance at the council’s regular meeting on Tuesday.

Although cannabis has been legal for adult use and possession in Minnesota since Aug. 1, public consumption remains a petty misdemeanor under the new state law. According to a memo written by City Attorney Ron Galstad at the council’s Aug. 1 meeting, enforcement of the law falls on municipalities, which necessitated the passage of the new ordinance.

In Minnesota, a petty misdemeanor is punishable by a fine not exceeding $300.

The council also unanimously approved the use of electric scooters on city streets during a second reading of the ordinance.

In other news from the council: