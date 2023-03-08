East Grand Forks City Council approves firm for finding a new city administrator

EAST GRAND FORKS – East Grand Forks City Council members on Tuesday unanimously approved hiring David Drown Associates as the recruiting firm to help find the next city administrator.

Three proposals from firms were presented to council members for their consideration. The proposals were from GovHR at an estimated cost of $24,500, Baker Tilly at an estimated cost of $26,950 and David Drown Associates at an estimated cost of $23,000.

The discussion on finding an interim and full-time administrator comes as City Administrator David Murphy is resigning, effective April 21, to become the city administrator in St. Joseph, Minnesota.

Last week, council members evaluated the process for finding an interim administrator as well as the process for hiring a full-time administrator. Using a firm for the hiring process will allow the council and key stakeholders to share what they seek in a city administrator. The firm will consider the idea of combining the city administrator and Economic Development Authority director positions, an idea council member Clarence Vetter suggested last week.

Of the three firms, Murphy said David Drown Associates has a two-year guarantee, meaning if the selected candidate for the full-time position resigns or doesn’t work out within the two-year period, the firm would redo the hiring process. The other two firms have a year-long guarantee.

Council members Mark Olstad and Tim Riopelle said the city has worked with David Drown Associates, from Minneapolis, before and have heard good things about the firm from other entities.

Council members will continue to discuss the interim city administrator position at next week’s Work Session meeting.

In other news Tuesday, council members:

