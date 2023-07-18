East Grand Forks city attorney: 'Nobody really seems to know' how to approach cannabis regulation

EAST GRAND FORKS — After weeks of receiving calls and questions about the cannabis moratorium in East Grand Forks, City Attorney Ron Galstad said that if he's seemed evasive on the matter, it's because there haven't been any good answers.

"I've reached out to the state, (interim City Administrator Megan Nelson) has reached out to the state, I've even called someone I know in (the Minnesota Attorney General's) Office for some clarification," Galstad said. "Nobody is, at this time, giving you any real answers because nobody really seems to know."

East Grand Forks and Polk County are among local governments across Minnesota that have temporarily banned the sale and cultivation of recreational marijuana following statewide legalization in May . Legalization is set to take effect on Aug. 1, but the state has allowed local bodies to pass moratoriums for up to two years to allow for local regulations to be put in place.

But beyond that, the state has offered little in the way of guidance, Galstad said.

Council member Tim Riopelle added that he has referred to the minutes of other local governments in the region, and that they appear to be running into the same challenge.

"This really is a pause for that clarity to take shape from the state," Mayor Steve Gander said. "And that's exactly what we're doing here."

In other city council news:



Gander paid tribute to the Fargo police officer killed by gunfire on Friday , as well as to the two injured officers and to the families of the other victims.

"We need to step up our efforts to identify violent criminals before they take action against our law enforcement officers. An attack on our police officers is an attack on America itself," Gander said. "Without law and order, we don't have a country at all. I would support any reasonable legislation to make hate speech and threats of violence against police a crime."

Council member Riopelle also voiced his support for such legislation.

The council adopted a city ordinance regulating the burning of solid fuels in external solid fuel-fired heating devices.

They also adopted a resolution approving a Greater Minnesota Legacy Grant Application for the Red Lake River Corridor Lafave Park, East Grand Forks project.