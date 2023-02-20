99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, March 1

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

East Grand Forks City Administrator David Murphy to resign from position for a job in St. Joseph, Minnesota

Murphy's last official day will be April 21.

David Murphy.jpg
David Murphy, East Grand Forks city administrator.
Meghan Arbegast
By Meghan Arbegast
February 20, 2023 12:38 PM

EAST GRAND FORKS – After nearly a decade as city administrator in East Grand Forks, David Murphy has announced his resignation.

His last official day will be April 21.

Murphy, who became city administrator in September 2013, has accepted the city administrator position in St. Joseph, Minnesota. Murphy said St. Joseph presents an “interesting opportunity,” similar to what he worked with when he was city administrator in Belle Plaine, Minnesota, prior to coming to East Grand Forks.

“They’re going to be growing pretty quickly and I do have some experience with that in Belle Plaine, which doubled in size in the time that I was there,” Murphy said. “It’s a very interesting and exciting city that I’m going to, but it was difficult because there’s a lot of things here I’m going to miss.”

Murphy said he has enjoyed working with people not only in East Grand Forks, but also in Grand Forks.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I really do enjoy the people that I work with,” he said. “It’s been a lot of fun working with our counterparts across the river. The councils here have been very good to work with. There are a lot of things I’m going to miss here about this position and this opportunity."

Among them, he said, is the atmosphere between East Grand Forks and Grand Forks — such as the Greenway and entertainment options at the Empire Theatre and Alerus Center.

“Getting outside of the metro area or Fargo, you don’t really have a lot of that kind of opportunity,” he said.

Throughout his time as administrator, Murphy has worked on a variety of projects. One of the biggest is the partnership with Grand Forks for the wastewater interconnection. Murphy said the project won an award because of the work completed between both cities, which have different regulations since they’re in different states.

Murphy said he’s also excited about progress being made on the inter-city bridge, proposed to be built between East Grand Forks and Grand Forks. Although it's still just in the planning stages and a location has not been determined, both councils recently approved an agreement with SRF Consulting Group, Inc., to handle the scoping phase for the inter-city bridge, as well as one proposed on Merrifield Road.

Sharing a border with North Dakota has presented “unique opportunities and challenges,” he said, with the different rules and regulations for both states.

“There are things you can do and things you can’t do,” he said.

Some of those differences include issues related to housing prisoners and sales tax.

ADVERTISEMENT

Council members are expected to accept his resignation during the Feb. 21 City Council meeting. Murphy said that, generally, a city the size of East Grand Forks will seek an interim city administrator until the position is filled.

“It could take several months to advertise, do the hiring process and get a new administrator in place,” he said.

Meghan Arbegast
By Meghan Arbegast
Meghan Arbegast grew up in Security-Widefield, Colorado. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Journalism from North Dakota State University in Fargo, in 2021.

Arbegast wrote for The Spectrum, NDSU's student newspaper, for three years and was Head News Editor for two years. She was an intern with University Relations her last two semesters of college.

Arbegast covers news pertaining to the city of Grand Forks/East Grand Forks including city hall coverage.

Readers can reach Arbegast at 701-780-1267 or MArbegast@gfherald.com.

Pronouns: She/Her
Languages: English
What To Read Next
020723 Fufeng3.jpg
Local
Petition being circulated in Grand Forks' Ward 6 in an effort to recall City Council President Dana Sande
March 01, 2023 03:11 PM
 · 
By  Meghan Arbegast
EGF Council.PNG
Local
East Grand Forks City Council members consider interim and full-time city administrator options
February 28, 2023 06:49 PM
 · 
By  Meghan Arbegast
Herald.PNG
Local
Controversy prompts a change for comics page
February 28, 2023 01:49 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports