East Grand Forks announces flood-related closures
The train bridge underpass, Highway 2 off ramp and River Road underpass have been closed to traffic.
EAST GRAND FORKS — The city of East Grand Forks announced two flood-related closures on Wednesday, April 19.
According to the city's website, the train bridge underpass has been closed to traffic because of flooding. Additionally, the Highway 2 off ramp and the River Road underpass have been closed to traffic as a result of rising flood waters.
