News Local

East Grand Forks announces flood-related closures

The train bridge underpass, Highway 2 off ramp and River Road underpass have been closed to traffic.

By Sav Kelly
Today at 2:43 PM

EAST GRAND FORKS — The city of East Grand Forks announced two flood-related closures on Wednesday, April 19.

According to the city's website, the train bridge underpass has been closed to traffic because of flooding. Additionally, the Highway 2 off ramp and the River Road underpass have been closed to traffic as a result of rising flood waters.

By Sav Kelly
Sav Kelly joined the Grand Forks Herald in August 2022.

Kelly covers public safety, including local crime and the courts system.

Readers can reach Kelly at (701) 780-1102 or skelly@gfherald.com.
