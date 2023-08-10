East Grand Forks and Grand Forks summer programs a hit with families

GRAND FORKS AND EAST GRAND FORKS — For East Grand Forks parents, registration for the Summer Playground program is a race.

The popular two-month program spans June and July, and is offered for ages 6-10. Monday through Thursday the participants have the option of going to the pool, the park, or staying in the library for movies, arts and crafts and reading. On Fridays, participants go on a field trip to places like River Cinema or Turtle River State Park. Registration caps at 100 kids and the spots fill up quickly, according to East Grand Forks Recreation Coordinator Mark Dragich.

“In the first three days of registration, we had about 90 kids registered,” he said. “Getting people registered on time is critical to us.”

The passion and interest surrounding the Summer Playground program is not unique — both the East Grand Forks Parks and Recreation Department and the Grand Forks Park District summer programs have been extremely popular this year.

“We had good participation in all our summer programs,” Grand Forks Recreation and Special Event Manager Lynn Roche said.

Both Grand Forks and East Grand Forks offer a multitude of summer programs for youth and adults. There are recreational sports, events and more play-oriented summer camps

Even though they share in success, the two cities differ somewhat in which programs draw out the biggest crowd.

In Grand Forks, Roche says their most popular summer program was an event, Family Fun Night. The event featured a parade put on by the kids, inflatables, free popcorn and lemonade, and a showing of the children’s movie “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile.”

Even though the event was cut short by the rain, the turnout was amazing, Roche said. She finds that the family events tend to get the biggest turnout.

For East Grand Forks, the aforementioned Summer Playground program is a hit.

The Grand Forks Park District also has a youth summer camp called “Just for Fun,” with eight groups located at different parks around the city. The department also offers a program for children with disabilities, Summer Mentors for Integrated Leisure Experiences (SMILE) .

“They’re supposed to come and have fun,” Roche said.

Grand Forks and East Grand Forks summer youth programs are both reliant on the work of high school-aged camp counselors and coaches. This year, however, there was a struggle from both cities to accommodate the high demand because of staffing issues.

The SMILE program this year had to be capped at 30 participants and also was limited to one group as opposed to two this year. Roche said this was because they could not find counselors to support a second SMILE group.

She speculated that the lack of counselors came from a lack of desire to work in high schoolers who would normally look to become camp counselors.

Roche says that those who do choose to be counselors enjoy it, so much that they refer their friends. That often aids recruitment of new counselors.

East Grand Forks struggled to find coaches for their oldest age bracket, 13-16, to coach those baseball teams, but this year they were unable to meet demands.

“We should have had three teams to be honest,” Dragich said. “But this year we only had two.”

The Just For Fun and Summer Playground summer programs have both come to an end this summer but both East Grand Forks and Grand Forks have other programs and youth sports that occur once the summer programs and sports ends.

According to the Grand Forks Parks District website, there is a youth golf camp running from Aug. 8-10. Grand Forks also continues to host events, including a planned Oktoberfest event that Roche teased despite it not yet being listed on the website under the list of upcoming events. After summer, according to its website, East Grand Forks offers youth hockey for ages 5-15 in addition to various learn to skate programs and synchronized skating.