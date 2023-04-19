East Grand Forks actively looking for ways to reduce 2024 property tax levy

EAST GRAND FORKS — City staff in East Grand Forks are actively looking for ways to bring down the city’s property tax levy in 2024.

City Council members approved a 10% levy increase for 2023 in December.

Earlier in the year the council approved forming a temporary ad hoc finance committee to prepare for the 2024 levy and final budget by identifying how the city can reduce expenses and potentially increase revenues. Council members Clarence Vetter and Karen Peterson along with Finance Director Karla Anderson, accounting technician Audrey Passa, department heads and City Administrator David Murphy make up the committee.

During a regularly scheduled Work Session meeting on April 11, council members received an update on what the committee has reviewed so far. Among those items are the city’s Capital Improvement Plan; the Building Maintenance Fund; and assets such as land, buildings and big-ticket equipment.

Contracted services for pest control, lawn care, copier contracts, cleaning services, maintenance contracts and fire alarm services also were reviewed to determine what items can be taken on by staff within the departments. Fees associated with the city attorney and engineering services with Widseth have been discussed by the committee as well.

While there have been spikes to the city’s property tax levy before, Murphy said the conversations the committee are having right now are to another extent.

“Sometimes we’ve had some discussions at the council level, but nothing to this degree,” Murphy said.

A combination of factors led to the 10% levy increase. Inflation, for instance, caused an increase in wages, among other expenses for city employees. Health and workers' comp insurance rates have risen, too, Murphy said.

Although the city has seen health insurance rates increase over the past few years, Murphy said it hasn’t been to this level.

Additional items that have been suggested or have been reviewed by the committee include:



Whether to keep the current level of city services.

Determining whether the Campbell Library should join the regional library system.

Considering if Polk County could provide dispatching services for the city.

Looking at different positions in the city departments that could be cut and job duties absorbed by others.

Whether clubs should run programs instead of Parks and Recreation Department staff.

Ways to increase revenues such as reviewing of building permits and considering changing to the current standard of the Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry.

A classification and compensation services study is underway and will review the current wages and identify updates that may need to be made. Insurance rates won’t be available until the fall for the committee to consider.

The committee will continue to meet and bring updates back to the council in the future on the scenarios they’ll create in hopes of bringing down the levy.

“That was one of the things that this group was put in charge of was to kind of see what potentially could be cut if we need to,” Murphy said. “Because that’s something that generally requires quite a bit of study rather than just one City Council work session.”