East Grand Forks City Council members consider additional funding for LaFave Park project

EAST GRAND FORKS – The potential for additional funding for the LaFave Park project — funds that would come from the Greater Minnesota Parks and Trails Commission — was considered once again by East Grand Forks City Council members during their Work Session meeting Tuesday.

During a June 13 meeting, council members reviewed two bids received for the project. Both were over the engineer’s estimate of $1,297,788.50. Strata Corporation was the lowest bidder at $1,957,594.95. In addition to the construction costs, the plans and specifications, inspection and a 5% contingency would raise the project cost to $2,213,974.

At that meeting, City Engineer Steve Emery recommended the council reject both bids and rebid the project at the end of this year into early 2024.

Some elements of the project include pavement and curb and gutter repairs, and a plan to replace the boat ramp, along with proposed boat parking and kayak launch parking.

During Tuesday’s meeting, Parks and Recreation Superintendent Reid Huttunen asked council members their thoughts on reapplying for additional funding through the Greater Minnesota Parks and Trails Commission, along with what council members would like to set as a local match for the project.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2021, the city was awarded a $870,580 grant from the commission for the project. At that time the city committed to a 25% local match, which totaled $290,193.41 in eligible funds, as well as covering an additional $52,975.13 for engineering and construction services. That brought the city’s total amount to $343,168.53

To reapply for more funding, the city will need to submit an application similar to the one submitted in 2021. That would need to be done by the end of the month.

Council members were presented with three options of local matches. A 25% local match would mean the city would commit $553,493.68; a 20% local match would be $442,794.94; and a 15% local match would be $332,096.21.

Each application submitted to the commission is scored on a variety of factors. Some of the grading criteria looks at whether the project would provide an outdoor recreation benefit of regional significance and whether it's a critical rehabilitation and repair of a park facility or feature. The percentage of the local match is also graded, meaning a higher match will receive greater points.

Huttunen said funding the city can use for its local match is money the city received from the American Rescue Plan.

At the end of their discussion, council members agreed with moving forward with a 20% local match.

“I think that’s a good-faith way to go at it,” said Mayor Steve Gander. “To (the commission) to show that ‘yep, we’ll put some more skin in the game, you shouldn’t have to pick up all the inflation.’ I think that’s appropriate.”

Also Tuesday, council members received an update on recycling from Countrywide Sanitation. Effective immediately, the company won’t be accepting glass in residents' recycling bins.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rachel Gornowicz, the president of Countrywide Sanitation, said the company would like to have another container offered at the drop site, specifically for glass.

“There are a lot of complications with glass being in the single stream,” Gornowicz said. “It’s causing complications on a nationwide level. It’s real harsh on the belts, hard on the floors and our end market simply wants it separated.”

All other recycling programs will continue unchanged.

Gornowicz also reminded people that tree branches, grass, garden waste and contaminated containers won't be picked for recycling.

READ MORE EAST GRAND FORKS CITY COUNCIL NEWS







In other news Tuesday, council members:

