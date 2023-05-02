District rejects Grand Forks teachers union’s counteroffer for salary increases

GRAND FORKS – Grand Forks Public Schools rejected a counteroffer proposed by the Grand Forks Education Association – a union representing the district’s teachers in contract negotiations – during the fifth session of negotiations on Monday.

During the last negotiating session, on Thursday, the GFEA proposed a 10% salary increase across all levels of experience in the first year of contracts, and 12% in the second year. This proposal eliminated the requirement that the employer – Grand Forks Public Schools – contribute to the North Dakota Teacher’s Fund for Retirement (TFFR).

According to district data, the starting salary for a first-year teacher with a bachelor's degree is $42,977, while a teacher with 25 years of experience who holds a master's degree can make up to $80,848. In past negotiation sessions, the GFEA has said Grand Forks' starting salary is the lowest among the nine largest school districts in the state, and that its maximum salary is the third lowest.

Amber Flynn, vice president of the School Board, said although she understands the need to boost salaries to improve teacher recruitment and retention, the GFEA’s proposals are not financially feasible for the district.

“In looking at the two proposals the GFEA has presented, when we calculated the first proposal, the estimated expense over two years was $10.6 million,” Flynn said. “The second was $14.1 million. When we talked to our auditors about the $10.6 million impact, they said ‘that would absolutely tank your budget.’”

Dawn Mord, negotiations chair for the GFEA, said salary increases must benefit novice and experienced teachers alike. According to Mord, the most senior teachers in the district have experienced stagnant pay for the past three years.

“I think we need to take a multi-faceted approach,” Mord said. “We need to look at entry salaries as a teacher is coming into the district. For recruitment, we need to get that number that Grand Forks has as its base salary up. We also need to look at our retention. Because we haven’t been able to add anything to the salary schedule or base for the last number of years, our teachers who have sat on step 25 have seen no raise for three years.”

Flynn said the district is open to multiple solutions, including a 5% increase to all salaries in the first year, followed by a $3,000 bonus in the second year. The district said it will have its own counteroffer ready for the next session of negotiations, to be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 4, at the Mark Sanford Education Center.

The district approved an agreement that will provide a bonus of $1,944 for teachers who earn a doctorate degree – the same incentive the district provides for teachers who advance from a bachelor’s to master’s degree.

