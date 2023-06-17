District, ICON eye spring 2024 groundbreaking for new Valley Middle School

GRAND FORKS – One month after Grand Forks voters approved a $79 million referendum, officials from Grand Forks Public Schools and ICON Architects say work is in full swing to ensure timely completion of the referendum's components.

The referendum includes $55 million to rebuild Valley Middle School, $18 million for building security upgrades and $6 million to construct a new central kitchen facility on the grounds of the Mark Sanford Education Center.

Superintendent Terry Brenner said the district has formed a bi-weekly “steering committee” led by representatives from ICON and Cunningham Architects – two firms contracted by the district for the referendum’s design phase.

“They have been working at the building level with teacher and staff groups to get their input,” Brenner said.

The district has also begun the process of hiring a construction manager at risk (CMAR), responsible for overseeing the referendum’s budget and bidding for construction contractors.

On May 16, Grand Forks voters approved the $79 million proposal by a margin of 65% to 35%. It was the second referendum vote in two years, with a previous proposal failing in 2021.

Kyle Kvamme, principal director of community engagement and project development at ICON, said Valley’s design will incorporate suggestions from faculty and staff.

Regarding the $18 million the district will spend on security upgrades , including moving all main offices to a central location and creating secure entrances, Kvamme said more design work is on the horizon.

“I think there are lots of decisions that need to be made, and sequencing that has to happen,” he said. “At this point the security upgrades are waiting for additional expertise and partners to come on board. I believe there could potentially be a solicitation for design partners. We’re still kind of in a holding pattern until we have the rest of the team on board.”

Kvamme also said he believes the Sanford Center has the necessary infrastructure to house the central kitchen facility.

“We spent a lot of time last week looking at the warehouse and receiving area,” he said. “We have a food service consultant that we’re working with to determine what equipment we need to purchase, what we can reuse and how to lay everything out logistically. I think we’ve narrowed it down to one or two options on how we’re going to lay everything out. We’re planning on working with the existing site, and think that will be just fine.”

With regards to rebuilding Valley, Kvamme said it is essential to submit bids for construction contractors as soon as possible to ensure a spring 2024 groundbreaking.

“I think the intent is to break ground next year,” he said. “It’s really weather dependent. The key is that we work through the design phase in an appropriate fashion, so that we can get the best bids out as soon as possible. When it comes time to break ground next spring, we want to have had our contractors secured for months, so that everyone is ready to go when the site is ready.”

