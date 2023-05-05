District, Grand Forks Education Association agree to teacher salary increases for the next two years

GRAND FORKS – After almost three hours of negotiating, Grand Forks Public Schools and the Grand Forks Education Association – a union representing the district’s teachers in contract negotiations – agreed to teacher salary increases for the next two years.

The decision came during a meeting Thursday evening. It was the sixth session of negotiations.

The agreement will give all teachers a 9% increase to their base salary for the 2023-24 school year, and a 3% increase for 2024-25. Additionally, teachers with 25 years or more experience in the district will receive an annual career increment bonus of $1,500.

The 9% across-the-board increase means the district’s starting salary will increase from $42,977 to $46,844.93. This moves Grand Forks’ starting salary from the lowest among the nine major districts in North Dakota to fourth highest.

Joe Drumm, a data analyst for the GFEA and science teacher at Central High School, expressed his gratitude to the district.

“This proposal allows me to stay in the district, and for that, I’m very appreciative,” he said.

“What you brought us is something that embodied a lot of what we’re saying,” said Dawn Mord, negotiations chair for the GFEA. “We need to up that base pay for recruitment, we need to take care of the salary schedule and put it into both years. You put it in that first year, so we appreciate that.”

The district rejected an earlier counteroffer from the GFEA that would have added fixed amounts to all base salaries – $4,300 in the first year and $4,730 in the second – along with graduated career increment bonuses ranging from $1,500 annually for those with 25 years of experience to $7,500 for teachers with 40 or more years.

The GFEA and district will reconvene on Monday, May 15, to finalize compensation agreements for teachers assigned to “overload assignments,” those that go above their contracted duties. The meeting will be held at 4:45 p.m. at the Mark Sanford Education Center.

