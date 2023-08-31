Grand Forks School District fully staffed with bus drivers for upcoming school year

GRAND FORKS — With the start of a new school year drawing near, officials with Grand Forks Public Schools say all of its bus routes will be fully serviced.

For the first time, the district will be using Fargo-based Valley Bus LLC for student transportation – having signed a three-year contract with the transportation provider in April.

Brandon Baumbach, business manager for the Grand Forks district, said Valley, which is tasked with hiring its own drivers and bus monitors, is fully staffed for the 2023-24 school year.

“We’re excited for Valley to be the future of the district,” he said. “Their driver situation is good. We’re happy, because that leaves us in a better position than we were a year ago.”

Baumbach said Valley will operate 23 total routes daily within the district. He also said that by hiring Valley as its transportation provider, the district will no longer have to utilize drivers from Cities Area Transit to assist in covering routes — a measure employed during the pandemic.

“A huge thank you to CAT for that support, but we are happy that Valley can take this on themselves,” he said.

Baumbach added that the district does not offer busing to all of its students — as those residing within one half-mile of their respective schools are expected to “walk or find alternative transportation.”

“There are some nuances. Not every school has the same level of service," he said. We have our general education busing routes that operate similar to city bus stops along the way, where if you live in a given neighborhood, you know that’s your stop and you go there. Of course, every special education student is guaranteed transportation. We have different routes throughout the day such as shuttles to accommodate different students’ schedules.”

