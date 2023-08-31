6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, August 31

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Grand Forks School District fully staffed with bus drivers for upcoming school year

Fargo-based Valley Bus LLC will provide student transportation on 23 daily routes

Grand Forks Public Schools
Joe Banish
By Joe Banish
Today at 7:05 AM

GRAND FORKS — With the start of a new school year drawing near, officials with Grand Forks Public Schools say all of its bus routes will be fully serviced.

For the first time, the district will be using Fargo-based Valley Bus LLC for student transportation – having signed a three-year contract with the transportation provider in April.

Brandon Baumbach, business manager for the Grand Forks district, said Valley, which is tasked with hiring its own drivers and bus monitors, is fully staffed for the 2023-24 school year.

“We’re excited for Valley to be the future of the district,” he said. “Their driver situation is good. We’re happy, because that leaves us in a better position than we were a year ago.”

Read More

Baumbach said Valley will operate 23 total routes daily within the district. He also said that by hiring Valley as its transportation provider, the district will no longer have to utilize drivers from Cities Area Transit to assist in covering routes — a measure employed during the pandemic.

ADVERTISEMENT

“A huge thank you to CAT for that support, but we are happy that Valley can take this on themselves,” he said.

Baumbach added that the district does not offer busing to all of its students — as those residing within one half-mile of their respective schools are expected to “walk or find alternative transportation.”

“There are some nuances. Not every school has the same level of service," he said. We have our general education busing routes that operate similar to city bus stops along the way, where if you live in a given neighborhood, you know that’s your stop and you go there. Of course, every special education student is guaranteed transportation. We have different routes throughout the day such as shuttles to accommodate different students’ schedules.”

Joe Banish
By Joe Banish
Banish covers news pertaining to K-12 and higher education, as well as county commission coverage.
What To Read Next
BJ Armani.jpeg
Local
Fairy bingo brings LGBTQ+ Pride to Grand Forks
1d ago
 · 
By  Sav Kelly
08xx23 PublicTransportation1.jpg
Subscribers Only
Local
Amidst growing pains, Grand Forks remains navigable without a car — mostly
1d ago
 · 
By  Maeve Hushman
Grand Forks Fire Department graphic logo sign.JPG
Local
Crews respond to mobile home fire in Grand Forks
2d ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
MaryCorneliusen
Minnesota
'My mother didn't deserve this': Slain Warroad grandmother remembered for being a resilient, fun woman
1d ago
 · 
By  Matt Henson
102622 S GFH PCWFB-1.jpg
Prep
Polk County West’s Mike Gapp eyes new personal rushing record
23h ago
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
1987808+2thompson.jpg
The Vault
Money, sex and power: The 1963 murder of Carol Thompson by her attorney husband shocked the Twin Cities
1d ago
 · 
By  Sarah Mearhoff
08xx23 PublicTransportation1.jpg
Subscribers Only
Local
Amidst growing pains, Grand Forks remains navigable without a car — mostly
1d ago
 · 
By  Maeve Hushman