Devils Lake Schools announces finalists for superintendent position

DEVILS LAKE — The Devils Lake School Board has named three finalists in its search for a new superintendent.

Following the announcement that Superintendent Matt Bakke had requested an early termination to his contract to accept the position of assistant superintendent for elementary education at Grand Forks Public Schools , the district began accepting applications for the position, which it closed on July 7.

The finalists are as follows.



Ned Clooten, principal of Wahpeton High School

Cheryl Peterson, superintendent of Drayton Public Schools

Jay Slade, superintendent of the Dakota Prairie School District.

Interviews with the three finalists will be held on Friday, July 14, and Monday, July 17. The school board has scheduled a meeting on July 19, where it says it could vote to extend an offer to one of the candidates.

The board will also discuss whether to accept Bakke’s resignation at its regular meeting on Monday.