Deputies identify man found dead in Turtle River

GRAND FORKS COUNTY — The Grand Forks County Sheriff's Office has released the identity of the 31-year-old man found dead in Turtle River on June 29.

At 10:09 p.m. on June 28, Timothy Hochstetler-Dillion, of Grand Forks, was reported missing.

Deputies located Hochstetler-Dillion's vehicle at the Turtle River State Park in Grand Forks County, according to a press release from the sheriff's office.

At 5:55 a.m. on June 29, Hochstetler-Dillion's body was recovered from the river. His obituary says he died while hunting for fossils.

According to Lt. Joel Lloyd at the sheriff's office, there is no foul play suspected.

