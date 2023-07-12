Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Deputies identify man found dead in Turtle River

There is no foul play suspected.

By Sav Kelly
Today at 4:45 PM

GRAND FORKS COUNTY — The Grand Forks County Sheriff's Office has released the identity of the 31-year-old man found dead in Turtle River on June 29.

At 10:09 p.m. on June 28, Timothy Hochstetler-Dillion, of Grand Forks, was reported missing.

Deputies located Hochstetler-Dillion's vehicle at the Turtle River State Park in Grand Forks County, according to a press release from the sheriff's office.

At 5:55 a.m. on June 29, Hochstetler-Dillion's body was recovered from the river. His obituary says he died while hunting for fossils.

According to Lt. Joel Lloyd at the sheriff's office, there is no foul play suspected.

By Sav Kelly
Sav Kelly joined the Grand Forks Herald in August 2022.

Kelly covers public safety, including local crime and the courts system.

Readers can reach Kelly at (701) 780-1102 or skelly@gfherald.com.
