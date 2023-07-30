Demand for mental health services rises in Grand Forks area

GRAND FORKS — Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, more people are seeking mental health services in the Grand Forks area.

“There definitely is an increasing need for behavioral health services in our city, county — and region, I believe,” said Cory Geffre, chief nursing officer at Altru Health System.

Since 2021, Altru has experienced an increase of about 25% in behavioral health inpatient admissions, and an increase of just under 10% in outpatient visits.

Though the increase could be a result of more people needing mental health services, Geffre suspects there’s another contributing factor.

“One of the things that I believe — personally, and also as a clinician — is that some of the stigma is being removed, and people are more comfortable seeking treatment for behavioral health,” he said.

Fighting the stigma around mental health has become something of a national trend, Geffre said. Celebrities, as well as social media influencers, have begun to open up about their struggles with mental health. This has encouraged others to openly discuss mental health.

“In the Midwest, we’re generally extremely reserved,” Geffre said. “... I think that, as we’re seeing and hearing more and more people talk about (mental health) on the national stage, we’re becoming more comfortable talking about it on the local or regional stage.”

People may also be seeking services due to COVID-related experiences, whether in their personal or professional lives. Alternatively, quarantining and isolation may have allowed the time for people to evaluate their mental health and decide to pursue services.

“I definitely think that COVID is an inflection point, and it probably has some correlation — both positive and negative — to the increased needs for behavioral health,” Geffre said.

Though the cause is complex, the solution is more straightforward — though not without its difficulties. Altru is expanding to meet the region’s needs. Two new inpatient psychiatrists will start at the end of July, and more providers will be pursued.

Assessment and Therapy Associates, a local mental health clinic, also hired more staff. According to Catherine Yeager, licensed psychologist and co-owner, the clinic has hired three or four additional providers since the pandemic started, making a total of 22 providers, including some based outside of Grand Forks who exclusively offer telehealth services.

Yeager still hopes to add additional therapists over the next year or so, though, because she still doesn’t think there are enough services in Grand Forks — especially for children.

“I work with kids only,” Yeager said. “I think it is probably a little bit easier to find a therapist for adults, but it is really tough to find them for kids right now.”

More people seem to provide mental health services for adults, but there are usually more adults seeking therapy, Yeager said.

“I don't recall there being such a discrepancy in the past,” she said. “It's a lot easier to get people in with our adult therapists right now than it is with our people who see kids. That's been tough.”

Some providers who offer therapy for adults will also see adolescents, but therapy for younger children is more specialized, and many of these providers are full, Yeager said.

When people call the clinic looking for a new provider, and there aren’t any available, Assessment and Therapy staff try to refer them elsewhere, rather than putting them on a wait list.

“But if you were to just call and ask to see a therapist, I think almost everyone is full — and I think that's true all over,” Yeager said.

New practices have opened up in town, so there’s usually somewhere to refer people to, but it can be tough, she said.

Mental health resources

Other resources for the community have been — and are continuing to be — developed.

Mandy Iverson, community mental health coordinator, recommends people use Mental Health Matters, a program dedicated to promoting mental health and wellness, as a starting point. The program’s website provides local and national mental health resources.

“Our website, gfcares.com, is the repository for all things mental health, so if you're looking for crisis resources, if you're looking for counseling services, if you're looking for therapeutic resources,” Iverson said.

Altru is collaborating with Grand Forks Public Schools to develop a therapeutic learning center for students in kindergarten through eighth grade. It should be available this fall, and will offer a combination of educational instruction, behavioral services and occupational therapy, Geffre said.

Geffre hopes to see more collaborations between other mental health service providers in the future, in order to address the continuum of care – not only crisis management and treatment, but also prevention, early identification, and transitions following treatment.

“This is really something where it will take a village,” Geffre said. “It will take all the communities — regional, state, federal government — all leaning in to help.”