Defendants fall into gaps within court system as public defense faces budget and staff issues

GRAND FORKS — Public defense is a “huge” part of Grand Forks County’s court system, according to a local public defender, but some defendants above the income limit to qualify for a public defender fall into gaps when they can’t afford to hire legal representation.

David Neil Ogren, Grand Forks County public defender, said most defendants do not have the $3,000 to $5,000 that may be required to retain a lawyer.

“Heck, a lot of them could be 3 to 500 (dollars) and (defendants) couldn’t come up with it,” Ogren said.

The problem is compounded, Ogren says, by a growing population that hasn’t been met with comparable budget growth. Indigent defense is funded by the state, and its budget is set biennially during the legislative session.

The state hit a record population estimate of 779,261 last year. In 2010, the population was 672,591.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’re 100,000 more people than we were,” said Ogren. “... That obviously has grown the number of people seeking (indigent defense) services.”

The 2023-2025 indigent defense budget was recently set at $22,620,120, an approximately $2.2 million increase from the 2021-2023 budget.

Public defenders handle a majority of court cases. In fact, according to Ogren, few lawyers do exclusively private defense work because many defendants can’t afford to hire them.

“Public defense is a huge part of the court system here,” Ogren said.

Ogren believes that, most of the time, defendants easily qualify for indigent defense. However, he said “there’s definitely a little gap in between … where they meet those guidelines.”

Each year, the North Dakota Commission on Legal Counsel for Indigents establishes income limits for defendants seeking a public defender, which is 125% of the current federal poverty line. The poverty line itself is determined annually by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

This limit means a defendant might still qualify for indigent defense even if they’re above poverty level. For example, the 2023 gross income limit for a one-member household is $18,225, while the poverty line is $14,580.

2023 North Dakota income limits for indigent defense The North Dakota Commission on Legal Counsel for Indigents

Income is not the only factor used to determine a defendant’s eligibility, though. Non-income assets as well as exceptional circumstances are also assessed in the application process.

ADVERTISEMENT

Generally, a defendant with non-income assets worth more than $20,000 will not be eligible for indigent defense. However, exceptional circumstances may allow eligibility for someone above the income and asset limits. Examples of potential exceptional circumstances include the defendant’s health, age, medical expenses and responsibility to pay child support.

The cost of an attorney may also be taken into consideration. For example, if someone earns only a few thousand dollars more than the income limit, it’s unlikely they have thousands of dollars on hand to hire an attorney.

"You can have somebody that makes above that cutoff ... (but) they have a bunch of child support they're paying, maybe they've got their own kids that they're still supporting," said Ogren. "... Those are things that the judges can take into consideration when looking to appoint counsel."

Judges want defendants to have attorneys, according to Ogren, because attorneys often act as guides through the court system and help cases reach their resolutions.

“That’s what makes us a very integral part of that system,” said Ogren. “ … Without the public defense, your court system would grind to a halt. It just wouldn’t happen.”

As an integral part of the system, the Grand Forks County public defender’s office handles roughly 800 cases per year, according to Ogren.

Caseloads are “always an issue,” Ogren said. There are only three full-time attorneys employed at the agency.

“Usually, with an individual public defender, we can expect that person to probably do somewhere around that 250-260 cases as kind of a minimum that they’ll receive,” Ogren said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The agency contracts five additional public defenders, each of whom are assigned a set number of cases per month and paid a predetermined amount.