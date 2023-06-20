Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Dean of UND College of Education leaving university to take new position

Dean Cindy Juntunen, who has worked in the college for 29 years, has been named associate provost/dean of graduate studies and research at California State University, Monterrey Bay.

juntunen-cindy_photo.jpg
Cindy Juntunen, dean of UND's College of Education and Human Development
Contributed / University of North Dakota
Today at 2:34 PM

GRAND FORKS — Cindy Juntunen, dean of UND's College of Education and Human Development, will be leaving the university after 29 years.

Juntunen has accepted the position of associate provost/dean of graduate studies and research at California State University, Monterrey Bay. She begins her new role on Sep. 5.

A UND alumna, Juntunen has held several positions within the college since joining its faculty in 1994, including chair of the counseling department, and associate dean for research and graduate education. She has worked as the dean of the College of Education since 2016.

“Serving as dean of the College of Education and Human Development has been extremely rewarding, and I believe it has helped me to think much more broadly about strategies to engage both students and faculty," she said in a statement. "These experiences, as well as the mentoring I’ve received at UND, will help me to be more effective in my new position."

“When I was first appointed to serve as president, Cindy truly helped me transition into this important role," UND President Andrew Armacost said in a statement. "Throughout her time at UND, she has provided an unparalleled commitment to the essential principle of offering respect and dignity to each person on our campus. We will miss her deeply.”

Provost Eric Link said an interim dean will be named before the end of the summer. A national search will then be launched to find the college's next long-term dean.

Banish covers news pertaining to K-12 and higher education, as well as county commission coverage.
