News Local

Deaf, nonverbal 15-year-old ran away from Grand Forks home, police say

Kanyon Tollefson was last seen wearing red shoes, blue pajama pants and a black jacket. He is approximately 5 feet, 9 inches, tall and weighs approximately 160 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Kanyon Tollefson.jpg
Kanyon Tollefson
Grand Forks Police Department
By Sav Kelly
Today at 9:38 AM

GRAND FORKS — A deaf and non-verbal 15-year-old boy ran away from his residence on the 400 block of North 51st Street early Thursday morning, May 4, according to the Grand Forks Police Department.

According to a GFPD Facebook post, Kanyon Tollefson was last seen at 5:52 a.m., wearing red shoes, blue pajama pants and a black jacket. He is approximately 5 feet, 9 inches, tall and weighs approximately 160 pounds. Tollefson has brown hair and brown eyes.

Tollefson “likes to play at the local parks and may be found in neighborhood garages,” the post says.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GFPD at (701) 787-8000.

By Sav Kelly
Sav Kelly joined the Grand Forks Herald in August 2022.

Kelly covers public safety, including local crime and the courts system.

Readers can reach Kelly at (701) 780-1102 or skelly@gfherald.com.
