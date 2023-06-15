Deadline passes without the required signatures to force a recall election in Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS – Signatures for a recall petition in Ward 6 were not been turned in by the deadline of June 12.

The recall petition was being circulated by Grand Forks resident Kevin Wilson , who in March stated his intent to run for the Ward 6 council seat that is currently held by City Council President Dana Sande . A total of 1,318 signatures, or 25% of the number of those voting in the ward during the last election for governor, needed to be collected and turned in to the city auditor by Monday.

City Clerk Sherie Lundmark told the Herald the morning of June 13 that no signatures were turned in the previous day. Lee Ann Oliver, an elections specialist with the Secretary of State’s Office, confirmed with the Herald on June 15 that the deadline to submit the signatures was by the end of the day on June 12.

The Herald called Wilson on June 13 and June 14, but those calls went unanswered.

It’s been over two decades since a recall election took place in Grand Forks, according to the Secretary of State’s Office. Past Herald records show John Hoff was recalled months after he was elected to the City Council in 2000.

