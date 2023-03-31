Curlers in Grand Forks – and throughout North Dakota – getting their due

GRAND FORKS – When North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum proclaimed curling as the official sport of North Dakota on March 23, he opened some eyes.

Carl Schempp throws a rock during a match Thursday, March 30, 2023, at the Grand Forks Curling Club. Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald

In northeast North Dakota, of course, some would argue men’s hockey should be the state sport. After all, UND has won eight NCAA top-division titles over the years.

Or how about the success of the North Dakota State University football team? It has won nine NCAA Division I-AA FCS football titles.

Burgum considered a handful of factors when he elevated curling above those successful sports.

And to those who only follow curling in the Olympics, North Dakota has won several national titles in the sport, from junior to adult in all categories – male and female and mixed.

“Curling is a lifelong activity and the ultimate team sport, embodying all that we love about sports in North Dakota: honesty and fair play, respect for the rules and one’s opponent, and humility with good sportsmanship,” Burgum said at a recent ceremony to bestow curling as the official state sport.

A sixth-grader from Horizon Middle School in Bismarck, Alaina Schmit, brought the idea forward and lobbied legislators to pass it.

She was successful.

The designation came at an appropriate time for the Grand Forks Curling Club. Membership has been climbing steadily and now sits at a record 326. Plus, Grand Forks has new digs – the club built a new facility in 2016.

Bob Bina, Grand Forks Curling Club president, said the designation is a good thing.

“I don’t really know what it means – bragging rights for the curlers, I guess,” the 68-year-old Bina said. “Hockey is still kind of the king in North Dakota, but curling has been around a long time. It was probably more prevalent back when I first started.”

The big clubs – Fargo, Bismarck and Grand Forks – remain healthy.

New facility

There’s no doubt the new curling club in Grand Forks has helped. Volunteer laborers, with money from a small loan and donors, demolished the old facility and built the new club within a calendar year.

“When you get done with a building and you're not sure how it happened, that’s a good sign that a lot of people are involved,” Bina said.

The building, adjacent to Purpur Arena, is a symbol of what can be done in a short time with many hands.

“Our old building was kind of falling apart,” Bina said, adding that it invokes a pride similar to the community’s feeling about Ralph Engelstad Arena, where the UND hockey team plays. “And we never had an upstairs viewing area. We now have a beautiful building. We always kind of call it our ‘Little Ralph.’”

The new curling club was built with the idea of providing a comfortable, efficient space for curlers and their fans.

“I haven’t seen one close to ours,” Bina said. “There was a guy the other day who was curling and he said he’s been all over the United States, and he has never seen a club like this. It’s pretty amazing.”

Other than being landlocked by a street and Purpur Arena, few are complaining about the four-sheet rink.

Major improvements within the new building include the upstairs viewing area with chairs and tables, additional space and a camera system that allows all four sheets to be live-streamed.

The club has everything from adult to youth leagues. It hosts both a men’s and women’s bonspiel each year. Fargo’s Evan Workin won the 2023 men’s bonspiel, which featured 32 teams.

In addition to curling, the club hosts several events during the year. The Center for Exploration hosted a Full Steam Ahead event last September. Around the same time, the Art of Giving had a large event.

Curlers compete during league matches Thursday, March 30, 2023, at the Grand Forks Curling Club. Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald

Weddings, Christmas parties and graduations also are a hit.

Dan Lindgren, the club manager, said Grand Forks curling probably received a boost when Bemidji curler John Shuster won the United States’ first men’s gold medal in 2020.

Grand Forks also has a decorated curling background.

“It’s the one sport where you can be 70 years old and you can still curl with your kids and be competitive,” he said.

Canadian twist

Lindgren grew up in Canada. When people think of the top sport in that country, first thoughts might include hockey or curling. At one time, Canada’s official sport was lacrosse. In 1994, it decided to designate lacrosse as the summer sport and hockey as the winter sport.

“So there have been a few examples of where the sport that you think of when you think of a place isn’t necessarily the official sport for that place,” Lindgren said.

He said having the official sport proclamation for North Dakota is a good thing.

“It’s a great thing from a publicity point of view. We have more and more people in this part of the world who are doing it. So anything that can come together to help with the promotion of it is a very good thing,” Lindgren said.

U.S. curling continues to grow

Lindgren said Canada might be struggling with aging rinks, but North Dakota is in a good position for expansion.

“I think most clubs in the U.S. are experiencing an upheaval in terms of numbers,” he said.

Good ice always helps. Lindgren said the Grand Forks Curling Club is not only “nice and new and clean and shiny,” but has some of the best ice around.

Steve Staveteig, youth coordinator at the Grand Forks Curling Club, has been around the country working as an ice-maker at big events. He’s transformed hockey rinks into curling rinks within 40 hours.

He and others help install the ice in the fall, but Lindgren handles the day-to-day maintenance.

Staveteig says he has about 20 curlers in the local youth program. A U-14 boys team won a state title this winter.

Tri-state curling

North Dakota is a member of the Dakota Territory Curling Association. There are nine active clubs in North Dakota and five each in South Dakota and Montana.

Mark Tolvstad is the president of the association. The association’s board-led committee is in charge of oversight of regional rules and hosted events within the three states.

He was excited to hear North Dakota’s choice for an official sport.

“I think that’s a good deal,” he said. “Curling is a fantastic sport but it’s about people. It’s the people in curling that make the sport. What happens on the ice is fun, but the people who do it are great.”