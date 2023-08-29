Crews respond to mobile home fire in Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS — Crews from the Grand Forks Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Monday, Aug. 28.

According to a release from the GFFD, the fire was at 1823 North Washington Street, Lot No. 69. The call came at approximately 6:40 p.m.

The release said "fire crews arrived on scene to find smoke coming from a mobile home. Crews entered the structure, found and extinguished a fire in the bath/laundry area of the home. Fire damage was isolated to that area with smoke damage throughout."

The cause of the fire is undetermined and under investigation.

The Fire Department responded with five engines, one truck and one command vehicle with 20 personnel. The department was assisted by Altru Ambulance, Grand Forks Police Department and Xcel Energy.

ADVERTISEMENT

There were no injuries.