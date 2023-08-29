6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Tuesday, August 29

News Local

Crews respond to mobile home fire in Grand Forks

The call came at approximately 6:40 p.m. on Monday.

Grand Forks Fire Department graphic logo sign.JPG
A Grand Forks Fire Department truck is shown in this Herald file photo.
Grand Forks Herald
By Staff reports
Today at 7:07 AM

GRAND FORKS — Crews from the Grand Forks Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Monday, Aug. 28.

According to a release from the GFFD, the fire was at 1823 North Washington Street, Lot No. 69. The call came at approximately 6:40 p.m.

The release said "fire crews arrived on scene to find smoke coming from a mobile home. Crews entered the structure, found and extinguished a fire in the bath/laundry area of the home. Fire damage was isolated to that area with smoke damage throughout."

The cause of the fire is undetermined and under investigation.

The Fire Department responded with five engines, one truck and one command vehicle with 20 personnel. The department was assisted by Altru Ambulance, Grand Forks Police Department and Xcel Energy.

There were no injuries.

