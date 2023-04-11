County director of emergency management presents commission with spring flood outlook
County and city will provide 24-hour access to facilities where residents can fill their own sandbags.
GRAND FORKS – Grand Forks County’s director of emergency management on Tuesday said her department is “cautiously optimistic” about the projected flood outlook.
“Things are actually going rather well,” Kari Goelz, county director of emergency management, said during Tuesday's County Commission meeting. “We’re going to have a flood, but we’re hoping it won’t be a flood of scale. Our overland flooding issues will probably be significantly greater out in the county than here in the city.”
Goelz also said the Grand Forks County Highway Department has finished digging ditches in preparation for floodwaters, and is working with municipalities throughout the county to ensure they are prepared.
“We’ve been in touch with all of our cities, and feel comfortable that the preparation measures they’ve taken are sufficient to manage the anticipated overland flooding,” Goelz said. “We’re working a little bit with Emerado. We’re not quite sure where some of their water is going to go, but they’ll be OK.”
According to Goelz, County Engineer Nick West is in the process of completing an inventory of the county’s supply of sandbags. Goelz said in addition to the city of Grand Forks, the county will have loose sand available for residents to come and fill their own bags. They can do so on a 24-hour basis.
ADVERTISEMENT
Commissioners also unanimously approved a request from Goelz for the Emergency Department to pursue a move from its current home at the Grand Forks Police Department's headquarters, to a vacant office on the fifth floor of the county office building.
According to Gracie Lian, administrative coordinator for the county, the Emergency Department is considering the move due to the Police Department’s need to expand within its building.
“The Police Department needs the space where Kari (Goelz) and her team currently exist, because of the need to expand evidence storage,” Lian said. “This happened sooner than expected.”
Lian said that although the move's anticipated $28,532 price tag is a "significant upfront cost," the emergency department would not be responsible for paying rent if it moves to the county office building.
Other news from the meeting:
- Commissioners approved the tentative public sale of up to $10 million of limited tax capital project bonds to fund repairs to the county courthouse’s dome and parking structure. The commission has until May 16 to decide whether it will move forward with the sale, contingent upon whether it needs to sell bonds to fund the repairs.
- Commissioners approved a request from Tom Swoyer, president of Grand Sky Business and Aviation Park, to use $100,000 in previously appropriated state funds to solicit a contractor for programming services needed to conduct pavement inspections via drones. Swoyer said Grand Sky previously sought UND’s services, but was unable to come to an agreement.
- Commissioners approved the 2023 funding agreement for the county’s social detox facility. According to Tess Moeller, county director of public health, the facility provides a safe environment for those suffering withdrawal from chemical substances, which was used by 239 individuals in 2022.
ADVERTISEMENT