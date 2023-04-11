County director of emergency management presents commission with spring flood outlook

GRAND FORKS – Grand Forks County’s director of emergency management on Tuesday said her department is “cautiously optimistic” about the projected flood outlook.

“Things are actually going rather well,” Kari Goelz, county director of emergency management, said during Tuesday's County Commission meeting. “We’re going to have a flood, but we’re hoping it won’t be a flood of scale. Our overland flooding issues will probably be significantly greater out in the county than here in the city.”

Goelz also said the Grand Forks County Highway Department has finished digging ditches in preparation for floodwaters, and is working with municipalities throughout the county to ensure they are prepared.

“We’ve been in touch with all of our cities, and feel comfortable that the preparation measures they’ve taken are sufficient to manage the anticipated overland flooding,” Goelz said. “We’re working a little bit with Emerado. We’re not quite sure where some of their water is going to go, but they’ll be OK.”

According to Goelz, County Engineer Nick West is in the process of completing an inventory of the county’s supply of sandbags. Goelz said in addition to the city of Grand Forks, the county will have loose sand available for residents to come and fill their own bags. They can do so on a 24-hour basis.

Commissioners also unanimously approved a request from Goelz for the Emergency Department to pursue a move from its current home at the Grand Forks Police Department's headquarters, to a vacant office on the fifth floor of the county office building.

According to Gracie Lian, administrative coordinator for the county, the Emergency Department is considering the move due to the Police Department’s need to expand within its building.

“The Police Department needs the space where Kari (Goelz) and her team currently exist, because of the need to expand evidence storage,” Lian said. “This happened sooner than expected.”

Lian said that although the move's anticipated $28,532 price tag is a "significant upfront cost," the emergency department would not be responsible for paying rent if it moves to the county office building.

