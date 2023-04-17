Counterfeit currency reported in Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS — The Grand Forks Police Department has received multiple reports of counterfeit currency being used at local businesses.

The counterfeits have appeared in $100 and $20 bills, according to a press release.

The bills may appear legitimate at first, but the release explains several ways to identify them as counterfeit. For example, the paper quality is different between legitimate and counterfeit currency.

The serial number on counterfeit currency is KP58247039Y. Additionally, the word "REPLICA" appears in several places on counterfeit bills. Counterfeits also don't have any watermarks or other security features, according to the release.

The investigation is ongoing, and any businesses or individuals with information are encouraged to contact the GFPD at 701-787-8000.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tips can be submitted via the GFPD Facebook, website or Tip411 app.