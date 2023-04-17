99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, April 17

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Counterfeit currency reported in Grand Forks

The bills have appeared in $20 and $100.

2180304+Money.jpg
istock photos
By Sav Kelly
Today at 4:31 PM

GRAND FORKS — The Grand Forks Police Department has received multiple reports of counterfeit currency being used at local businesses.

The counterfeits have appeared in $100 and $20 bills, according to a press release.

The bills may appear legitimate at first, but the release explains several ways to identify them as counterfeit. For example, the paper quality is different between legitimate and counterfeit currency.

The serial number on counterfeit currency is KP58247039Y. Additionally, the word "REPLICA" appears in several places on counterfeit bills. Counterfeits also don't have any watermarks or other security features, according to the release.

The investigation is ongoing, and any businesses or individuals with information are encouraged to contact the GFPD at 701-787-8000.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tips can be submitted via the GFPD Facebook, website or Tip411 app.

Read more

By Sav Kelly
Sav Kelly joined the Grand Forks Herald in August 2022.

Kelly covers public safety, including local crime and the courts system.

Readers can reach Kelly at (701) 780-1102 or skelly@gfherald.com.
What To Read Next
230417-boeingMOU-preparing-to-sign-IMG-1979PR.jpg
Local
UND, Boeing establish new partnership
April 17, 2023 04:38 PM
 · 
By  Joe Banish
Leigh Finke.jpg
Minnesota
As neighboring states ban gender-affirming care, Minnesota is poised to be a refuge for trans youth
April 17, 2023 03:21 PM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
Jeffery Mundis Mugshot
Local
North Dakota man charged with attempted murder pleads guilty to lesser charges
April 17, 2023 12:45 PM
 · 
By  Sav Kelly
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
NCAA
UND Hockey
The 2023 men's college hockey transfer board
March 17, 2023 10:43 AM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
EliKing.jpg
College
UND men's basketball lands Iowa State transfer and former Minnesota Mr. Basketball finalist Eli King
April 17, 2023 05:05 PM
 · 
By  Tom Miller
North Dakota State Capitol building in Bismarck
North Dakota
Bill to ban local governments from forming development agreements with adversaries passes North Dakota House
April 17, 2023 04:25 PM
 · 
By  Meghan Arbegast
041323.N.FF.NEGHOMICDE.2
Breaking News
North Dakota
No jail time for Moorhead man who killed 2 in crash while Snapchatting
April 17, 2023 03:09 PM
 · 
By  April Baumgarten