Council members give preliminary OK for bid on portion of rehabilitation project along 32nd Avenue South

GRAND FORKS – A portion of a large rehabilitation project along 32nd Avenue South, stretching from I-29 to South Washington Street, is one step closer to being underway.

Members of the Grand Forks City Council on Monday gave preliminary approval to concur with the North Dakota Department of Transportation in awarding a contract to Knife River Materials, the lowest of two bids received, in the amount of $1,899,283.15.

The vote came during a Committee of the Whole meeting Monday evening.

The portion of the rehabilitation project will entail an asphalt mill and overlay along with replacing curb and gutters and replacing ADA curb ramps.

The full rehabilitation project, including concrete panel replacement along the road, was previously bid in May, but the lone bid received came in at $4,419,486, or 173% over the engineer’s estimate of $1,623,041. While council members previously voted 4-2 to award the bid to Strata Corporation, the NDDOT — which is funding a large portion of the total project cost — ultimately rejected the bid.

The asphalt mill and overlay portion of the project is 64% over the NDDOT engineer’s estimate of $1,157,944.30, though City Engineer Al Grasser told council members he thinks the NDDOT will approve the bid despite it being higher than the estimate.

The concrete panel replacement portion of the project is set to be rebid by the NDDOT in the fall, with construction next year.

The project will be funded by a federal share of 80.93%, a state share of 9.07% and a local share of 10%. The city cost share for the project is estimated to be $258,921.15. The city will be using the Street and Infrastructure Fund to cover its 10% share.

In other news Monday, council members: