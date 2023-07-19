Cooper’s hawk banding event set for 3 p.m. Saturday in East Grand Forks

EAST GRAND FORKS – A banding event to band baby Cooper’s hawks is set for 3 p.m. Saturday, July 22, at the Red River State Recreation Area campground in East Grand Forks.

The banding will take place at the playground inside the campground.

The event, which is part of a research tracking project, is open to the public. There will be an opportunity to meet the newest Cooper’s hawk family addition and watch as staff and volunteers weigh and band the birds. There will also be an attempt to capture adult hawks that aren’t yet banded.

The attempt to band adult Cooper’s hawks will take place in the same location a couple of hours before or after the babies are banded.