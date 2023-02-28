Controversy prompts a change for comics page

GRAND FORKS — A comic strip that is published daily in a number of Forum Communications Co. newspapers has lost its distributor, creating changes on the Grand Forks Herald’s comics page.

“Dilbert” creator Scott Adams sparked controversy last week when he said people with African-American heritage are a “hate group.” He also suggested white Americans “get away” from Black people, according to reports published by the news agency Reuters, which provides national news coverage to the Herald.

Andrews McMeel Universal, which syndicates and delivers “Dilbert” to subscribing newspapers, dropped Adams on Sunday evening, according to Reuters. In response, a number of Forum Communications Co. newspapers began filling the space with replacement cartoons.

Some “Dilbert” strips might remain in the Herald during the transition, due to early publication schedules. However, the Herald is considering a permanent replacement.

According to Reuters, Adams could not immediately be reached for comment. But on his YouTube channel, Reuters reported, Adams said "by Monday, I should be mostly canceled. So most of my income will be gone by next week. My reputation for the rest of my life is destroyed. You can't come back from this."

