Construction continues on Grand Forks' South Washington, which isn't good news for All Seasons Garden Center

GRAND FORKS — All Seasons Garden Center in Grand Forks is dealing with a downturn in business almost two months after construction began on South Washington Street.

In this photo from June 26, 2023, a sign points potential customers to All Seasons Garden Center on Grand Forks' South Washington Street, but the company's vice president says many are still confused. Korrie Wenzel/Grand Forks Herald

“People have been very, very confused about how to get to us,” said Jill Kiel, vice president of All Seasons. “We’ve had – honestly – hundreds of phone calls wondering if we are actually open, because they can’t figure out how to get to us.”

Construction began on May 1 and, on that single day, All Seasons received nearly 90 calls from confused customers. Calls have slowed, but they continue to receive a few every day, Kiel said.

The south entrance is closed for construction, but All Seasons’ north entrance remains open. Traffic cones lead drivers directly into the parking lot but, from afar, customers might not realize that. A sign is present, pointing the way to All Seasons, but it's next to another that declares "road closed."

“I think they’re leery to go into construction and not know where they’re going,” Kiel said.

Conversely, many drivers have ended up in the All Seasons parking lot unintentionally, because they didn’t realize where the traffic cones were directing them.

Customers from rural areas, who are used to driving in from the south, are struggling to find an alternate route. When they call, All Seasons employees sometimes end up personally directing customers to the business.

“(We) literally talk to them the whole way through, so they know how to get here,” Kiel said.

Several people said they’ve stopped shopping at All Seasons, choosing to go elsewhere because of the inconvenience, Kiel said. As a result, there’s been a significant drop in revenue.

The timing was horrible, Kiel said, because May is the business' busiest month, and about 65% of yearly sales take place during the spring.

Kiel said she had no idea the project was happening until around late February. By then, though, it was too late to plan accordingly. Orders for annuals – such as vegetables and flowers – have to be in by Aug. 1 of the previous year, she said.

“Right now, we’re ordering everything for next year,” Kiel said. “So when we found out about this road construction in February, I couldn’t change my orders. I couldn’t cancel. I couldn’t stop growing things that were already growing.”

John Bernstrom, city spokesman, said he doesn’t know the exact date local businesses were notified of the upcoming project, but the time frame sounds consistent, since the project bid was awarded early this year.

“Even though it may be in a plan, until the bids are awarded, the job isn’t for sure,” Bernstrom said. “Like, for instance, this summer we’ve had two jobs we’ve said no to, because the bids have come in too high.”

Once bids are in, the city begins working with the contractor on an exact timeline. This is when meetings with local businesses, and others affected by the project, take place.

During construction projects, the city tries to have a minimal impact on the area, but it’s difficult – especially for larger projects such as this one, Bernstrom said.