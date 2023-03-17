Comment in Dec. 22 meeting sparked debate about funding for Grand Forks County facilities

GRAND FORKS – A senator from Grand Forks said he is disappointed the state was “thrown under the bus” to – in his opinion – push forward a project to build a new juvenile detention facility and renovate the Grand Forks County Correctional Center.

Sen. Scott Meyer’s reaction stems from comments made during a Dec. 22 meeting of the Grand Forks County Commission, at which Commission Chairman Bob Rost said the state isn’t paying its share for temporarily housing state inmates at the GFCCC.

“Disparaging comments of the state (and) local lawmakers and others to push this expansion was deceptive, in my opinion, and throwing the state under the bus to push this project is as disappointing as it is insulting,” Meyer said this week.

The comment also prompted a new member of the Grand Forks County Commission to travel to Bismarck on a fact-finding mission about the state's obligations for payment.

Meanwhile, Rost and other county leaders are hoping to "clarify any misunderstandings" and are stressing there was no intentional deception involved with the proposal. The project includes expansion to accommodate 64 additional beds at the correctional center while building a new juvenile detention center. It will be funded by $32 million in bonds and another $6 million from the American Rescue Plan Act.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bret Burkholder, administrator of the correctional center, said upgrades are needed to increase the facility’s “functional capacity,” which he says is lower than absolute capacity due to a range of factors. Absolute capacity is the actual number of beds, but it’s not always easy to achieve due to a variety of circumstances, Burkholder said.

Some of those circumstances include the requirement to segregate inmates by gender, sentenced versus pre-sentenced status, housing sex offenders away from the general population and keeping co-conspirators separated.

Burkholder also has cited the need to upgrade the facility’s medical department, which he believes is “severely undersized” for the current population.

As part of the project, the county’s juvenile detention center needs to be replaced, county officials say.

“We need a new juvenile detention center, because the current one is housed in the old jail building, which is falling apart and obsolete,” said Tom Ford, Grand Forks County director of administration.

Construction on both projects is expected to begin later this year. It all comes after months of discussion and some disagreement on the background regarding funding for the project. Meyer told the Herald he feels some county officials were misled before approving the ARPA funds for the project.

In February, Ford asked to meet with the Herald’s editorial board.

“There are some misconceptions or rumors that have been floating around that have gotten back to us. … They involve everything from why the county is building on to the jail to the county getting reimbursed from the state for holding state inmates,” Ford said. “One of the most frequent false narratives we have been hearing … is that during the home rule process, when county officials were going out to town halls and city council meetings, they were stating that county officials were basing the jail expansion project on not receiving revenue from the state for holding state inmates. That is important to address because it is false. It is just not true.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Some say the narrative began in that commission meeting in December, based on comments made by Rost. At the Dec. 22 meeting, Rost said that while it is standard practice for the state to pay Grand Forks County for housing its prisoners, the state had not been fulfilling this obligation for several years.

“It used to be that years ago, the state would reimburse Grand Forks County for prisoners held due to overcrowding,” Rost said. “They stopped doing that. I think once the district court sentences somebody and they have to stay here, they should reimburse the county.”

After Rost’s comments, the commission decided – in a 4-1 voice vote – to allocate the ARPA funds toward the project.

Rost recently told the Herald it was a misunderstanding of the process regarding prisoner reimbursement. He stressed his December comments were not meant to deceive other county leaders or taxpayers.

“Unfortunately, my comments were taken to Bismarck before I had a chance to address them,” said Rost. “I later explained that we were holding inmates sentenced in district court, because the state told us to keep them here in order to prevent the spread of COVID.”

He also said Burkholder sent a detailed explanation to Meyer and Rep. Emily O’Brien, R-Grand Forks, that confirmed the county was reimbursed for holding state inmates. He said prisoners are now able to be transported to the penitentiary in a more expeditious manner, meaning fewer state inmates are waiting in Grand Forks cells.

Ford told the Herald there was “no deception” involved when discussing payments for housing state inmates.

“The Dec. 22 meeting became intense – a lot of information was put on the table – and I think we just had a response made that was about trying to make things right for the county budget,” said Ford. “... But there was no deception intended there at all.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Rost’s comments in December still sparked controversy.

During the December meeting, Commissioner Mark Rustad – the lone dissenting vote for the ARPA allocation – said “it doesn’t seem right to me. If someone owes you a bunch of money, they should pay it back.”

Commissioner Dave Engen concurred with Rost’s assertion that the county should petition the state for payment for housing state prisoners.

“Now is a good time to bring it up to the Legislature, because they’re not crying about not having any money this year,” Engen said during the Dec. 22 meeting. “It’s an outrageous thing – we have people from other counties coming in here and we’re footing the bill for it.”

Shortly after that December meeting, Rustad reached out to Meyer to ask about Rost’s claims. After hearing from Meyer that the state had indeed been paying the county for housing prisoners, Rustad traveled to Bismarck to get more answers.

“The purpose of me going down to Bismarck was to get two reasonable people together, and say ‘this isn’t fair,’” Rustad told the Herald earlier this month. “... I found out the state was doing things right the whole time. I believe the new members of the commission were misled at that (Dec. 22) meeting.”

Rustad said the discussion over whether the state is paying the county for housing prisoners distracts from the conversation on why expansions at the correctional center are necessary.

“If we need a jail expansion, so be it,” Rustad said. “However, I think everyone should understand why we need it. I don’t think there should have been any talk of the state potentially not meeting its obligations in any of these conversations, whether it’s regarding the sales tax increase or a jail expansion.”

ADVERTISEMENT

O’Brien said she reached out to Dave Krabbenhoft, director of the North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, to inquire about the veracity of Rost’s Dec. 22 claim that the state had not been paying Grand Forks County to house its prisoners.

“I reached out and said ‘Dave, I’m not sure what’s going on, can we sit down and talk about this?’” said O’Brien. “He was stunned, and said ‘what are you talking about? We’ve always paid our bills.’ Then when I asked (Grand Forks County Auditor) Debbie Nelson about this, I discovered all that was owed by the state for the month of January was $75.”

Meyer said following his phone call with Rustad, he convened a meeting on Jan. 23 in Bismarck with Krabbenhoft, O’Brien, Ford and the North Dakota Association of Counties. Meyer said Krabbenhoft provided extensive documentation of all payments to the county for housing state inmates.

“Tom was coming to Bismarck to testify on a bill, and I told him ‘I’m scheduling a meeting, and we’re getting this figured out and ending it today,’ ” said Meyer. “Dave (Krabbenhoft) showed up with his accountant, and they provided receipts and documents showing inmate names, when they got transferred and when the county was paid. The tone of that meeting was not a fun one, and it’s all because in my opinion, deception was used to move over $5 million (in ARPA funds) toward expansion of the county correctional facility.”

Ford believed the meeting was productive.

“I described what I thought happened, and they’re going to take it the way they take it, but it was a productive discussion,” he said. “Hopefully we as a county can do the best we can to work on those relationships, and show those that might have been offended that it was miscommunication and misunderstanding.”

Meyer also said he has procedural concerns with how commissioners voted to allocate the ARPA funds toward the jail-juvenile detention project.

“My other issue with the appropriation is the fact that they did it using a voice vote, not a recorded roll-call vote,” said Meyer. “I have my doubts if that’s a legal motion.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Why does it matter if the federal ARPA funds are used for the jail-juvenile detention project, since they already have been appropriated to the county?

“Is this really our primary need when we have failing infrastructure?” Rustad said in response. “If we’re going to spend $38 million, we need to look at sheriff’s (department) salaries and (repair issues related to the) courthouse dome.”

Responded Meyer: “I’m not critical of the funds being spent, but if the proposal is worthy, it should be able to pass on its own merit. However, I don’t agree with Chairman Rost and Commissioner Engen … saying the state hasn’t been fulfilling its obligation for inmates being housed in the county.”

Ford said he has been frustrated by comments from lawmakers and the public that the county has been deceptive.

“It seems to be coming from folks that are listening to a local radio station here. Or calling a commissioner,” Ford told the Herald on Feb. 22. “And the other issue is, we've even heard it from state legislators that the commission deceived the community. That really concerns me when I have state legislators calling me saying — with the wrong information — that the county lied or deceived the people by saying we're not receiving revenue, and that's why we're building on to the jail. That was never the situation.”