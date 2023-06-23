Command moves to Col. Timothy Monroe during Grand Forks Air Force Base ceremony

GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE — Col. Timothy Curry, 319th Reconnaissance Wing commander, on Friday relinquished command to Col. Timothy Monroe in a ceremony at Grand Forks Air Force Base.

The change of command takes place every two years. Included in the ceremony is a presentation of the colors, the national anthem and a medal presentation.

Lt. Gen. Kevin B. Kennedy, presiding officer of the ceremony, spoke about Curry’s impact on the wing in Curry's two years as commander. In 2022, the wing earned the Air and Space Outstanding Unit Award, as well as the Air and Space Organizational Excellence Award.

U.S. Air Force Col. Timothy Curry, former 319th Reconnaissance Wing commander, wears the Legion of Merit medal while delivering a farewell speech during a change of command ceremony June 23, 2023 on Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota. His speech reflected on the wing’s accomplishments during his command and shared many thanks to those who supported him. U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Raisa Christie

“Under Col. Curry’s leadership, the airmen of 319th Reconnaissance Wing demonstrated that they are a critical component in our competition force, and our first call in a crisis,” Kennedy said. “As we celebrate the success of the 319th, it is clear that Col. Curry has been the right one to lead this wing at this moment in our nation’s history.”

Monroe, the new commander, is a distinguished graduate from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University’s ROTC program, and completed pilot training in the Euro-NATO Joint Jet Pilot Training Program. As a command pilot, he has more than 2,000 hours in a variety of aircraft and has led or flown combat and support missions for numerous operations, according to his United States Air Force biography.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Monroe has excelled throughout his career,” Kennedy said. “... I have no doubt that Col. Monroe is the right airman to take the flag from Col. Curry and lead the 319th ‘Griffins’ to new heights.”

Monroe will be leading three groups, 14 squadrons and three detachments. The wing’s responsibilities include infrastructure and operational support for the 319th Operations Group’s RQ-4 Global Hawk Block 40 mission, which is currently supporting NATO’s eastern flank, among other needs, according to a press release from the Air Force.

The reconnaissance fleet this year took on a new mission: the 18th Airborne Command and Control Squadron at Robins Air Force Base in Georgia, operating the E-11A Battlefield Airborne Communications Node (BACN). BACN serves as an airborne wi-fi router, which allows the military to exchange information from multiple sources in the air, on the ground and in the water.

Monroe, who was previously commander of the 25th Attack Group at Shaw Air Force Base in South Carolina, said it’s good to finally be at his new home.

“Our future is bright because you choose to defend our nation in its time of need,” Monroe told his airmen during the ceremony. “It is an honor to be a Grand Forks Air Force Base ‘Griffin,’ and a defender of liberty.”