College, faculty union leaders say no updates regarding Northland vote of no confidence

EAST GRAND FORKS – Following a vote of no confidence against Sandra Kiddoo, president of Northland Community and Technical College, campus and faculty leaders say there are no further updates on the matter.

Sandy Kiddoo started her new job as president of Northland Community Technical College July 1, 2021 in East Grand Forks. Photo by Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald

As previously reported by the Herald , with 88% of faculty participating, 96% voted no confidence in Kiddoo’s leadership on May 2. A climate survey distributed to faculty in February raised concerns about Kiddoo’s ability to lead the college in a positive direction, her stewardship of the school’s financial resources, lack of communication, failure to treat faculty respectfully and retaliation against faculty for expressing opinions.

The Herald placed multiple calls to Kiddoo’s office seeking comment, but did not receive a response.

Chad Sperling, director of marketing and communications at Northland, told the Herald on Thursday that Kiddoo is “no longer taking interviews on the subject,” and is focused on “leading the college in a united manner.”

In May, Brent Braga, president of the Minnesota State College Faculty union chapter at the East Grand Forks campus, told the Herald the vote of no confidence came after concerns among faculty about Kiddoo’s leadership continued throughout the 2022-23 academic year. The Minnesota State College Faculty represents faculty at two-year colleges in Minnesota and is affiliated with statewide education union Education Minnesota.

“A vote of no confidence is a serious matter, and it’s not something that we decided upon lightly, because it sends a very clear statement about the disapproval that the vast majority of our faculty have in President Kiddoo’s leadership,” Braga said at the time.

Shortly after the May vote, Braga told the Herald the faculty union is not taking any further steps, and was awaiting a direct response from Kiddoo regarding the vote.

When asked last week whether Kiddoo has responded to the vote, or if the faculty union plans on pursuing additional action, Braga stated there are no further updates.