Climate assessment summary on East Grand Forks Police Department presented to council members

EAST GRAND FORKS – A climate assessment summary on the East Grand Forks Police Department was presented to the City Council during a Tuesday work session meeting.

The city contracted with Pemberton Law Firm in February to conduct the assessment of working conditions in the Police Department after receiving indications of potential dissatisfaction from some in the department. Kristi Hastings, of Pemberton Law Firm, interviewed 19 members of the Police Department and prepared the report.

In the report, Hastings outlined a divide in the department between those who feel Chief of Police Michael Hedlund is an effective department leader they support, and those who feel Hedlund isn’t an effective leader. Hastings summarized that roughly 75% of those interviewed support Hedlund and around 25% do not.

Of the two groups, Hastings noted in the report that the smaller group is more vocal both inside and outside of the department while the majority group tends to be quieter in their support of Hedlund, due to fear of speaking up against the smaller group.

Hastings also listed two factors that have made recruitment difficult for the department. They include the small vocal group speaking negatively of Hedlund to officers in other departments, and the majority group discouraging officer friends and colleagues from applying to the department due to the current atmosphere and divide.

Among the key takeaways, according to the report, is that the department is on the right track, but there’s work to be done to create an environment in which everyone feels comfortable. Other takeaways note the need for respectful workplace training, working out the rotation of the Drug Force Task and investigator assignments and looking into the amount of time spent in the office or dispatch versus time spent in the community.

Mayor Steve Gander and council member Mark Olstad thanked those who were part of the process.

“Just like we’ve always said: If you’re going to make a decision, you don’t just want the good news and the happy news. You want all the news,” Gander said. “You want all the information. You need all of it to make a full and balanced decision and a strategy going forward.”

Olstad and Gander also expressed their support for Hedlund and outlined the work that needs to be done to have a successful department.

“I do appreciate the feedback we’ve received so far and hopefully we’re on board to move forward to make this a successful department ...” Olstad said.

Council member Brian Larson said he appreciates how the climate assessment determined four areas to work on and suggested having follow-up interviews to track progress.

“I don’t know if it’s a year or six months. People can discuss that, but it’s important we’re measuring improvement against these items,” Larson said. “What gets measured matters. I think everyone understands that and that will show our commitment to real change.”

Gander suggested having the follow-up conducted in three to six months.

“We should see some progress and it would create some urgency in the shorter time frame,” he said.

Hedlund also thanked those in the department.

“Everybody’s going to be working together to move forward in the best possible manner and I want to thank the members of our department, of course,” Hedlund said. “We have a ton of very talented people that are very dedicated to the city of East Grand Forks. Obviously, this job wouldn't be possible without the work they do.”

Also Tuesday, Hedlund spoke to council members about the potential for a police recruit program, which has been discussed at previous meetings. The program would be used to address staffing shortages in the department.

The idea would be to recruit current law enforcement students nearing the completion of their training and education for a part-time position being referred to as a “police recruit.” The students would go through a hiring process similar to what is used for hiring traditional police officers.

Eligible students for the position would be entering or already in their final semester of a two-year law enforcement program, or four-year degree students who only have to complete the Police Academy portion of their education. After completing their education, passing the Minnesota POST Test and completing a background check, the recruits would then agree to be hired by the EGFPD for a minimum of two years.

The recruits would receive a forgivable loan that would be paid in installments of $400 for each week they are enrolled in an eligible educational program, as long as they are making continuous progress toward the successful completion of that program. Repayment of the forgivable loan would be required if the recruit left employment with the city prior to serving two years as a police officer with the department. Repayment won’t be required if they leave service for medical reasons or were let go by the department during the two-year period.

