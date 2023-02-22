City's emergency dispatch coordinator updates Grand Forks County Commission on workforce challenges

GRAND FORKS – The coordinator of the city of Grand Forks’ Public Safety Answering Point on Tuesday updated county commissioners on the status of the facility’s operations, along with its intention to consult with a quality assurance service.

Shannon LaHaise, director of the Public Safety Answering Point, which provides emergency dispatch services for the city, said growth in calls has been steady, averaging between 3-5% annually over the past 10 years. Due to this growth, along with hiring challenges, LaHaise announced the PSAP’s intention to consult with Moetivations, a 911 quality assurance service.

“Part of what Moetivations does is listen to a certain number of calls taken by dispatchers, to make sure they are gathering information needed for responders,” said LaHaise. “We’ve been doing this for about five years at around 95% efficacy, which is a great number considering the staffing shortages we’ve experienced.”

Read More







Part of Moetivations’ role is providing professional and operations management support, as well as providing “dispatchers on demand” – certified dispatchers from around the nation to fill workforce shortages.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We do have a gap in the number of full-time staff we need,” said LaHaise. “What Moetivations is going to do is help us fill that gap. In particular, we need staffing for our busiest shift – 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Our plan is to have at least one person from Moetivations on staff during those 12 hours.”

LaHaise said PSAP will contract with Moetivations to provide dispatchers on demand for six months, with the possibility of month-by-month extensions after the contract is over.

Lahaise said the center also is employing the practice of allowing new hires to progress from entry level to more advanced tasks as a means of streamlining training.

“We split the training process into two phases, to allow trainees to first build their skills in the call-taking role, and then transition to the dispatcher side,” said LaHaise. “We’ve had positive feedback regarding this practice from the trainees who have made it through.”

In other news from Monday's commission meeting:

