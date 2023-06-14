City seeks input on Grand Forks' 'confusion corner'

GRAND FORKS — A public input meeting will be held Thursday, June 29, to discuss proposed improvements to the intersection of Grand Forks' Belmont Road, South Fifth Street and Division Avenue, referred to as "confusion corner" in a press release sent out by the city.

The meeting will be held from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Marathon Gas Station Parking Lot located at 307 1st Ave. S., and will utilize an open house format with available information.

The project will entail the reconstruction of the intersection in order to address the safety and functionality of the intersection, which is near Northlands Rescue Mission.

Representatives from both the city of Grand Forks and Bolton & Menk will be present to answer questions and discuss concerns people have.

More information on the public input meeting and submissions of concerns can be found on the city's website .

