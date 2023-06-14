Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
City seeks input on Grand Forks' 'confusion corner'

The open house will run 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on June 29 at the Marathon Gas Station Parking Lot, and will address the intersection at Belmont Road, South Fifth Street and Division Avenue.

Smiley and sun grand forks logo tower sign .jpg
The sun rises behind a water tower in Grand Forks. (Grand Forks Herald photo)
Today at 1:28 PM

GRAND FORKS — A public input meeting will be held Thursday, June 29, to discuss proposed improvements to the intersection of Grand Forks' Belmont Road, South Fifth Street and Division Avenue, referred to as "confusion corner" in a press release sent out by the city.

The meeting will be held from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Marathon Gas Station Parking Lot located at 307 1st Ave. S., and will utilize an open house format with available information.

The project will entail the reconstruction of the intersection in order to address the safety and functionality of the intersection, which is near Northlands Rescue Mission.

Representatives from both the city of Grand Forks and Bolton & Menk will be present to answer questions and discuss concerns people have.

More information on the public input meeting and submissions of concerns can be found on the city's website .

Meghan Arbegast
By Meghan Arbegast
Meghan Arbegast grew up in Security-Widefield, Colorado. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Journalism from North Dakota State University in Fargo, in 2021.

Arbegast wrote for The Spectrum, NDSU's student newspaper, for three years and was Head News Editor for two years. She was an intern with University Relations her last two semesters of college.

Arbegast covers news pertaining to the city of Grand Forks/East Grand Forks including city hall coverage.

Readers can reach Arbegast at 701-780-1267 or MArbegast@gfherald.com.

Pronouns: She/Her
Languages: English
