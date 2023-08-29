City planning for infrastructure upgrades, cost-of-living initiatives in 2024 budget

GRAND FORKS – The city of Grand Forks is planning major infrastructure and capital improvement projects within its 2024 budget, according to its city administrator.

The preliminary budget – unanimously approved at the City Council’s meeting on Monday, Aug. 7 – sits at $296 million, up from $226 million in 2023. It awaits a final vote in September.

City Administrator Todd Feland said two major transportation infrastructure projects are a centerpiece of the city’s budget.

Feland said the city is moving forward with the design phase on an interchange at 47th Avenue South and Interstate 29, along with an underpass at the intersection of DeMers Avenue and 42nd Street. He said the interchange will help alleviate traffic congestion on 32nd Avenue South, and “help with future growth in the southwest area of the city.”

Feland also said expansions and infrastructure upgrades to the city’s downtown wastewater treatment plant are in the preliminary 2024 budget.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s over 20 years old, so there will be some renewal projects that have already been approved,” he said.

Read More







Included in proposed upgrades to the city’s wastewater treatment infrastructure is refurbishing stormwater ponds.

“In both of those locations, we also built wastewater pump stations,” he said. “We’re going to have to start paying our cost share for both of those projects, but they’re going to provide for further growth on both the north and south end of the community.

Todd Feland

Feland also said Mayor Brandon Bochenski has included quality-of-life initiatives within his proposed budget, including salary increases and cost-of-living adjustments, as well as funding for a new children’s museum and athletics center.

“He has funding in the budget for up to $10 million over the next 10 years for the children’s museum,” he said. “We’re also working on final details for an indoor aquatics and turf facility.”

The children’s museum also would be funded by community economic development funds, according to Feland. And, according to a Herald report earlier this summer , the $50 million project also will rely on a fundraising drive to push it forward.

Feland said the proposed aquatics and turf facility would be funded through a renewal of the 0.75% sales tax that was passed to help construct the Alerus Center. Although it is not due to sunset until December 2029, Feland said the city may put its renewal on the ballot as early as this November.

Feland estimated the total investment for the turf and aquatics facility, along with capital improvements to the Alerus Center at “$90-95 million over the next 25-30 years.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The city has also received a COPS grant from the U.S. Department of Justice as part of its 2023 budget, which has been used to fund the hiring of six additional police officers. Feland said after the fourth year of receiving the grant – 2027 – the city will be responsible for 100% of the officers’ salaries.

The coming weeks and months will be a time of intense discussion in City Hall.

“I think a major discussion point is the city’s salary plan, because we are proposing to move to a new salary plan than the one currently in place,” he said. “And I think number two are probably those quality-of-life initiatives.”

“I think what the mayor is trying to do with these large investments here is number one, making sure public safety – police, fire, public health – are priorities,” Feland added. “And then if we’re going to do infrastructure projects and quality of life, make sure that it helps grow and drive the economy of Grand Forks, and the regional economy.”

