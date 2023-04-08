City of Grand Forks plans flood update meeting for residents of Shadyridge/Adams Drive area

GRAND FORKS — The city of Grand Forks will host a meeting with residents of the Shadyridge and Adams Drive area on Wednesday, April 12, to discuss the possibilities of flooding.

It's for residents on the wet side of the city's flood protection system, according to a release from the city. The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. at Fire Station No. 5 on 47th Avenue South.

The meeting and other brief updates about spring flooding were noted in the release, distributed to the media on Friday.

"After several flood planning meetings over the past month, crews are expected to begin their spring flood operations in the coming days," the release said.

The bullet points in the release included:



ADVERTISEMENT