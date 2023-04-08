City of Grand Forks plans flood update meeting for residents of Shadyridge/Adams Drive area
Meeting is for those who live on wet side of flood protection system.
GRAND FORKS — The city of Grand Forks will host a meeting with residents of the Shadyridge and Adams Drive area on Wednesday, April 12, to discuss the possibilities of flooding.
It's for residents on the wet side of the city's flood protection system, according to a release from the city. The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. at Fire Station No. 5 on 47th Avenue South.
The meeting and other brief updates about spring flooding were noted in the release, distributed to the media on Friday.
"After several flood planning meetings over the past month, crews are expected to begin their spring flood operations in the coming days," the release said.
The bullet points in the release included:
ADVERTISEMENT
- "With the weather warming up, residents may notice clogged/frozen storm drains on their streets. If residents notice a flooded street due to a frozen storm drain, please contact the Water Department at 701-746-2595 so they can address the issue."
- "We understand there is still a lot of snow on the ground, but as snow starts melting, residents may have their sump pumps start running. Please make sure your sump pump is discharged outside, and not into the sanitary sewer."
- According to the release, all information regarding the 2023 flood plannings and operations can be found at www.grandforksgov.com/flood , including information on county road closures, sandbag pickup information for both the city and county and all news releases regarding the 2023 flood fight. Residents also can sign up for notifications regarding the flood flight as well.
ADVERTISEMENT