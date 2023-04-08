50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, April 8

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

City of Grand Forks plans flood update meeting for residents of Shadyridge/Adams Drive area

Meeting is for those who live on wet side of flood protection system.

Grand Forks sign tower logo obelisk Sorlie.JPG
An obelisk shows the heights of historic Grand Forks floods, with the Sorlie Bridge in the background.
Korrie Wenzel/Grand Forks Herald
By Staff reports
Today at 1:00 PM

GRAND FORKS — The city of Grand Forks will host a meeting with residents of the Shadyridge and Adams Drive area on Wednesday, April 12, to discuss the possibilities of flooding.

It's for residents on the wet side of the city's flood protection system, according to a release from the city. The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. at Fire Station No. 5 on 47th Avenue South.

The meeting and other brief updates about spring flooding were noted in the release, distributed to the media on Friday.

"After several flood planning meetings over the past month, crews are expected to begin their spring flood operations in the coming days," the release said.

The bullet points in the release included:

ADVERTISEMENT

  • "With the weather warming up, residents may notice clogged/frozen storm drains on their streets. If residents notice a flooded street due to a frozen storm drain, please contact the Water Department at 701-746-2595 so they can address the issue."
  • "We understand there is still a lot of snow on the ground, but as snow starts melting, residents may have their sump pumps start running. Please make sure your sump pump is discharged outside, and not into the sanitary sewer."
  • According to the release, all information regarding the 2023 flood plannings and operations can be found at www.grandforksgov.com/flood , including information on county road closures, sandbag pickup information for both the city and county and all news releases regarding the 2023 flood fight. Residents also can sign up for notifications regarding the flood flight as well.
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
HIVE2.jpg
Local
Tenants already lined up for city-owned HIVE in downtown Grand Forks
April 08, 2023 07:06 AM
 · 
By  Meghan Arbegast
Grand Forks Herald building
Local
Grand Forks Herald plans to leave current downtown location for south-end business space
April 08, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Meghan Arbegast
2779827+cuffs.jpg
Local
Police identify Grand Forks woman arrested for Riverside Manor stabbing
April 07, 2023 11:44 AM
 · 
By  Sav Kelly
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
NCAA
UND Hockey
The 2023 men's college hockey transfer board
March 17, 2023 10:43 AM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
Denise_Website@4x_1.png
Arts and Entertainment
Belcourt woman named North Dakota poet laureate
April 08, 2023 01:06 PM
 · 
By  Pamela Knudson
_DSC0146.jpg
College
Feeney, DeMontagnac make case for new roles in UND football's spring wrap-up
April 08, 2023 12:58 PM
 · 
By  Tom Miller
ND Senate.jpg
North Dakota
For bills targeting foreign land ownership and investment, Grand Forks served as example
April 08, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Ingrid Harbo