City of East Grand Forks working on regulations related to recreational cannabis

EAST GRAND FORKS – As the state of Minnesota continues working through provisions related to the legalization of recreational cannabis , East Grand Forks is considering its own regulations.

A moratorium discussed in May by City Council members is set to be brought back for their consideration in July. City Clerk and Interim City Administrator Megan Nelson said a moratorium ordinance will give the city time to determine its next steps.

“Right now, even at the state level, they’re trying to determine how to handle cannabis sales. Getting this moratorium in place kind of puts everything on hold for the city,” Nelson said, adding it will provide time to “see what the state determines and then draft an ordinance that covers what we think it should cover.”

Polk County approved a moratorium in February, allowing for more time to develop an ordinance to address the matter, but it doesn’t cover the city of East Grand Forks.

City Council members discussed the issue at their May 23 Work Session meeting , including whether they would like a moratorium to be drafted along with the potential for an ordinance setting up business license requirements for dispensaries — similar to alcohol and tobacco licenses currently required in the city.

House File 100, signed by Gov. Tim Walz on May 30, will allow people 21 and older to possess cannabis. It also will expunge cannabis conviction records and create a regulatory plan for cannabis products. The law will go into effect on Aug. 1.

Under the law, an office of cannabis management will be created and tasked with regulating the production and sale of cannabis products. It’s estimated it will take a year before dispensaries can open and sell recreational cannabis.

The cannabis industry saw legalization last year, too. State law took effect legalizing the sale of certain edibles and beverages infused with tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). Under the law, people 21 and older can buy food and beverage products containing up to 50 milligrams of hemp-derived THC in 5-milligram servings. The legislation was wrapped into a larger health policy bill last year.

While the law included regulations on age requirements and THC limits in servings, it didn’t provide a provision on how compliance would be monitored or enforced. Instead, those provisions were left to city and county governments to decide.

Some cities, including Crookston, passed an emergency ordinance regulating the sale of hemp-derived THC products at the time. But a similar ordinance wasn’t drafted in East Grand Forks.

“We actually already have some businesses already in town selling those products. And since that’s something already in place, that’s not something that we can put a moratorium on or take that away,” she said. “But that might also be part of the discussion on if we would require a business license or something along those lines to sell those products.”

As law enforcement agencies in the region have expressed their concerns related to the legalization of recreational cannabis, East Grand Forks Chief of Police Michael Hedlund also shared his concerns on the new law. One concern is the potential for more minors being able to access cannabis.

“Underage usage is absolutely a concern because if there’s that much more available, it would seem that it’s more likely that people under the age of 21 would be able to get their hands on it,” Hedlund said.

Driving under the influence of cannabis is another concern. Hedlund said there isn’t an easy way to tell if someone is actively under the influence of cannabis.

For the time being, Hedlund said the department is still actively researching and discussing what provisions should be in place.