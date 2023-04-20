99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, April 20

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Breaking News
News Local

City ends standstill, terminating development agreement with Fufeng

City made the announcement late Thursday afternoon.

Fufeng1.jpg
In this Herald file photo, Eric Chutorash, COO of Fufeng USA Inc., discusses Fufeng's proposed corn wet milling plant in Grand Forks during a 2022 City Council meeting.
Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald
By Staff reports
Today at 6:22 PM

GRAND FORKS — A standstill agreement with Fufeng Group, which sought to build a wet corn mill in Grand Forks, has been terminated and is no longer effective, the city announced late Thursday afternoon.

The decision effectively puts an end to the development agreement between the city and the Chinese-owned entity. The standstill had been in effect since last month.

Word of the termination came in a release sent to the media. The release said the “city has delivered to Fufeng USA Inc. a notice of termination of the development agreement and the city has made a demand as beneficiary on the letter of credit with MUFG bank covering the city’s expenses related to the corn mill due diligence.”

City Administrator Todd Feland said the bank has seven business days to respond.

“We sent the information to the bank and now we’ll have to wait for a response from the bank,” Feland told the Herald. “So we’ll be following up with the bank here in a couple of days regarding our demand on the letter of credit.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In February, City Council members voted 5-0 to end the Fufeng project after the Department of the U.S. Air Force declared the proposed mill a threat to national security due to its ownership ties to China.

The following month, the council then agreed to enter into a standstill agreement related to the termination of the development agreement with Fufeng. At the time, City Attorney Dan Gaustad told council members the standstill agreement would allow for the city and Fufeng to determine if an agreement and termination could be reached.

Thursday, the termination became official.

“The city has concluded … the construction of the city infrastructure has become inadvisable or impracticable, through no fault of the city, and therefore the condition described in Section 8.1.10 (of the agreement) has not been, and cannot be, satisfied,” the city wrote in the letter to Fufeng USA COO Eric Chutorash.

Letter to Eric Chutorash by inforumdocs on Scribd

Also, the city wrote, “as a result of Fufeng’s project designation as a significant national security threat and a significant operational risk to the Air Force, other conditions under the development agreement will not, and cannot, be satisfied.” It then cited a number of other sections of the agreement.

Thursday, Feland said the city has not heard from Chutorash in regard to the termination. The letter was sent to both Chutorash and Fufeng’s attorney.

Standstill agreement - fully executed by inforumdocs on Scribd

More Fufeng

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
042123 EGFstateOfTheCity2.jpg
Local
East Grand Forks Mayor Steve Gander outlines accomplishments, goals in State of City address
April 20, 2023 04:04 PM
 · 
By  Meghan Arbegast
PowWow LEAD.jpg
Local
UND to host annual Time Out Wacipi Pow Wow this weekend
April 20, 2023 03:01 PM
 · 
By  Joe Banish
042023 Schlossman1.jpg
Local
Herald reporter Brad Schlossman delivers Hagerty Lecture chronicling 18 years of covering UND hockey
April 19, 2023 08:24 PM
 · 
By  Joe Banish
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
NCAA
UND Hockey
The 2023 men's college hockey transfer board
March 17, 2023 10:43 AM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
Bare tree lays across snow-covered road as car passes
Minnesota
Duluth breaks record for seasonal snowfall with 137.1 inches
April 20, 2023 04:52 PM
 · 
By  John Myers
A cow appears at the Minnesota State Fair on Sept. 3, 2022.
North Dakota
Bovine-inclined North Dakota lawmakers pass bill to allow farmer-to-consumer raw milk sales
April 20, 2023 03:56 PM
 · 
By  Jeremy Turley
two boys shoot marbles on the ground in this historical black-and-white photo
The Vault
When North Dakota 'lost its marbles'
April 20, 2023 03:51 PM
 · 
By  Sarah Walker, Prairie Public