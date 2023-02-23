City Council meetings to be held in The HIVE as council chambers undergo remodeling

GRAND FORKS — Starting Monday, Feb. 27, all City Council, Committee of the Whole and Planning and Zoning meetings will be held at The HIVE, the city-owned and former Grand Forks Herald building across the street, as council chambers in City Hall will be undergoing renovations .

The meetings will be held in the old community room located at the back of the building. Anyone wanting to attend the meetings are asked to use the entrance in the alley on the east side of the building.

John Bernstrom, the city's public information officer, said equipment has started being moved out of the council chambers into The HIVE.

"We have a plan in place just getting all that stuff in there to get it to work," he said.

As a result of the remodeling project, GFTV Channel 2 will be off the air starting next week. The City Council, Committee of the Whole and Planning and Zoning meetings will be recorded and streamed on the city of Grand Forks Facebook page. There will not be a broadcast on GFTV Channel 2 during remodeling.

ADVERTISEMENT

As meetings start being held at The HIVE, Bernstrom said he anticipates adjustments will be made as needed.

Bernstrom expects meetings will start being held in the finished council chambers in the fall.

The council chambers renovation will entail a full reconfiguration of the room to open up the space, which will result in a better viewing and audio experience for meetings. Security measures will also be added including entry and exit features and updates to mitigate concerns in the event of an active shooter.