City Council meeting comment policies approved by Grand Forks council members

GRAND FORKS – The Grand Forks City Council on Monday voted to make changes to policies that govern public comments at meetings, but not without a resident’s comment that council President Dana Sande said was a “perfect example” of why changes are needed, and also not without a respectful critique by Sande of Mayor Brandon Bochenski.

The council voted unanimously to move forward with the changes, which have been discussed a number of times at recent meetings. The new rules dictate that:



Only those who are residents, own real property, operate a business or are an employee of a business or governmental entity operated within the city of Grand Forks or the extra-territorial zoning area of the city are allowed to speak during the citizen comment portions of the City Council meetings. UND students and Grand Forks Air Force Base will be allowed to speak.

The City Council agenda will include two citizen comment portions of the meeting. The first will be immediately before the action item portion of the agenda and will be labeled “Citizen Comments – Action Items.” The second comment portion will be at the end of the meeting and immediately before agenda items for comments by city administrator, mayor and City Council members and will be labeled “Citizen Comments – General.”

Those who want to speak will need to turn in a comment card with their name, address and the subject to be addressed prior to the start of each comment portion of the meeting.

Those who are not residents of the city will need to list the address of the business they operate or are employed by, or the real property they own.

The guidelines also outline decorum at meetings, which allows the presiding officer to determine if certain behavior — such as talking beyond the five-minute time limit or being disruptive to others — is a disruption to the meetings. The presiding officer will be able to give a warning, which may result in the meeting being recessed. If the behavior is severe, the presiding officer can request the person to leave.

Sparking some of the desire to make changes to the comment portion of meetings have been pointed comments that have been made about council members and, at times, members of their family. During Monday’s meeting – and before the council voted on the proposal – one member of the audience spoke about the spouse of a council member, outlining what she described as a confrontation outside of an April council meeting.

“I do think tonight’s public comments were a perfect example of why we should continuously be evaluating our public comment policies and potentially be making changes if necessary,” Sande said after the vote.

He then calmly addressed the mayor.

“Mayor, I understand you get put into very difficult positions, but if I had been the officiating officer tonight and (the speaker) had been speaking about your (family member), I would have ended her time,” Sande said. “I believe that our new policy will allow the officiating officer to do that. People use our family members against us.”

Sande said he believes some meeting attendees use the public comment portion to go on the record with “information that isn’t factual.”

Sande also believes the new rules “will help with some of these things.”

Bochenski said the comment made during the public input segment on Monday “was certainly very borderline” and that it made him uncomfortable.

Replied Sande: “Mayor, with all due respect, borderline? … She was talking about someone that is not an elected official in our community. That’s not borderline. That’s overt.”

Said Bochenski: “I was debating at what point to step in there and I apologize and understand the way you feel on that front. It was a decision I had to make in the moment and I hope you understand that. This just goes to exemplify how tough these jobs are. We try to do the best we can for the city. We have worked extremely hard and we have people who want to come and tear you down. It’s just the national dialogue right now, and it’s disgusting, quite frankly. We need to stick to the facts, stick to what matters and stick to the ideas without attacking people.”

Monday’s meeting also included updates on several projects, including a railroad underpass at 42nd Street and DeMers Avenue, an interstate interchange and a rehabilitation of 32nd Avenue South.

The city received big news on the funding for the 42nd Street underpass Monday afternoon, with the award of a $30 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s railroad crossing elimination program. The project includes $7.5 million in Federal Highway Administration funds. The overall project is estimated to cost $60 million.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg personally came to Grand Forks to make the announcement about the underpass funding. He discussed the project while standing within sight of the intersection of the tracks and 42nd Street.

“I'm really happy to be here and have the chance to see this community, and the pride people take in it,” he said.

Assistant City Engineer David Kuharenko outlined the background of the project, which dates back to the 1990s, when the parcels of land around the intersection were purchased for the underpass.

Next steps for the project include completing an environmental document, which is set to be completed and approved this fall. Five project alternatives are also set to be presented to council members at a later date, and construction is anticipated to start in June of 2025 with a completion date in late 2027.

An interstate interchange at 47th Avenue South is another project that has been in discussion for several years. Next steps for the project include presenting preferred project alternatives to the City Council, completing an environmental document and securing funding.

A portion of the 32nd Avenue South rehabilitation project is still moving forward this year. Bids are being received for the asphalt mill and overlay along with curb work and ADA upgrades after the North Dakota Department of Transportation rejected a lone bid from Strata Corporation for the entire scope of the project. Construction is set to wrap up by the end of this construction season.

The remainder of the rehabilitation project, which will replace concrete panels, is set to be completed next year

In other news:

