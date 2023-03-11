6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Cities of Grand Forks, East Grand Forks seek 'silver' status from League of American Bicyclists

In the past, the community has received a bronze status.

Greenway photo June 2022.jpg
In this Herald file photo, Casey Opstad rides his bike ride on the Greenway near downtown Grand Forks in June 2022.
Dominic Erickson/For the Herald
Meghan Arbegast
By Meghan Arbegast
March 11, 2023 07:16 AM

GRAND FORKS – The cities of Grand Forks and East Grand Forks are aiming to get "silver" status this year from the League of American Bicyclists after applying for recognition as a bicycle-friendly community.

In the past, the community has received bronze status.

Greenway Specialist Kim Greendahl said the league considers a number of factors, including whether the bike system is connected throughout the city, whether that system serves multiple areas within the city and how the number of bike trails compares to the size of the city. Another is public participation, such as the Bicycle, Pedestrian and Greenway Advisory Group, which has meetings every second Tuesday of the month in City Hall.

“That's a good thing to have so we always score really high on that, which is so nice,” Greendahl said.

Any city in the country can apply for recognition as a bike-friendly community. In North Dakota the Bismarck/Mandan and Fargo/Moorhead areas have been recognized, both receiving a bronze status as well. According to the league’s website, since 2003 more than 1,900 communities have applied for recognition and more than 73,000 people have shared feedback.

Feedback is a valuable part of the application process. Greendahl said it's an opportunity to look at what needs to be improved within the Greater Grand Forks community.

“What we really got out of this application process was we need to work harder on educating people on how to properly use the bikeway system to get along with other users and encourage people to use this system,” she said.

Greendahl said education campaigns are planned for the summer to address those factors.

In addition to educating and encouraging people to use the bikeway system, City Council Vice President Bret Weber said infrastructure, policy and bike culture all play a role. While Weber said the city has areas — such as the Greenway — with good infrastructure for bicyclists, other areas aren't always bicyclist friendly. An example, he said, is University Avenue.

“I commute year-round and I bike regularly on University Avenue, which is a share road,” Weber said. “For a seasoned, experienced bike commuter, it’s OK. But for most people it’s not biker friendly and most people are not willing to go out and bike in traffic.”

Weber said bike infrastructure improvements are driven by policy, which in turn is driven by a bike culture in the community. Helping develop that culture is the Grand Rides Bike Share program, run by the Downtown Development Association.

Blue Weber and Jill Proctor, both of whom work at the DDA, said they have seen the Greater Grand Forks community become more adaptive and bike friendly over the years.

A bike share program, which has been run by the DDA since 2020, is now completely free. Sponsors Altru, the city of Grand Forks, the city of East Grand Forks, UND, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Northland Community and Technical College and Visit Greater Grand Forks help support it.

“I feel like it's no longer just a recreation for people,” Proctor said. “We've brought it to the capacity that it's accessible and equitable for most everybody in the community where it's a free means of transportation potentially. It's a free recreation activity. It connects these different neighborhoods easier.”

Proctor said the DDA is always looking at ways to make the program more accessible for everyone to utilize.

The program also helps determine bike infrastructure needs, since each bike is equipped with GPS. This year, the DDA will be partnering with UND to utilize the collected GPS data. 

“We want to know where the most needed infrastructure is with the goal, I think, to be able to have some facts and data to keep this conversation moving along about where the best place for bike infrastructure is at,” Proctor said.

The DDA also collaborates with entities like the city; the Bicycle, Pedestrian and Greenway Advisory Group; and the Grand Forks/East Grand Forks Metropolitan Planning Organization.

In general, amenities like the Grand Rides Bike Share program and the Greenway are what set the Greater Grand Forks community apart from other communities in the region. Greendahl said having the Greenway makes biking “special and unique” in the community.

Blue Weber and Proctor said having amenities that promote quality of life are important for attracting people to the city.

“I think it attracts our workforce. I think it retains our workforce. I think it makes it a destination for people who want to come and experience what a healthy community (it is),” Proctor said. “When you have that type of rating for a bike, you obviously value what it means to be healthy.”

Results from the League of American Bicyclists will be released in May.

“I have my fingers crossed, but regardless of what status we get we’re going to keep on doing what we do to maintain and improve,” Greendahl said.

