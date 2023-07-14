Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Cavalier Farmers Market has returned for the summer

The market is open from 3 to 6 p.m. every Friday, with its final day being Sept. 15.

IMG_5084.jpg
The Cavalier Farmers Market began Friday and run on weekends through Sept. 15.
Photo provided by Elisa Ratliff
By Delaney Otto
Today at 1:00 PM

CAVALIER — Cavalier’s farmers market has opened again this Friday.

The market is open from 3 to 6 p.m. every Friday, with its final day being Sept. 15. It is being held on 100 West First Avenue North, right off Main Street in an area nicknamed “Pocket Park,” Elisa Ratliff, the president of the farmers market, says.

New and returning vendors are selling items such as specialty bagels, doughnuts, sourdough bread, sweet breads like rhubarb and banana bread, cupcakes, macaroons, eggs, pies and fresh produce. Ratliff herself will be one of the vendors selling produce from her garden, such as raspberries, apples and plums, and later on green beans, peas, zucchini and potatoes.

IMG_5088.jpg
“We’re just trying to provide fresh local produce to our community,” Ratliff said. “We can be kind of isolated up here from that.”
Photo provided by Elisa Ratliff

A more recent addition to the market are local food trucks, which will be attending on a rotation. The food trucks include Eastside Diner, Hank’s Ice Cream, Bourbon Barrel BBQ, The Czech Wagon and Nacho Bizness.

Ratliff says most of the vendors and food trucks only accept cash payments, though some do accept cards. Among the items available, the fresh produce tends to be the most popular.

The farmers market was “revamped” last year by Ratliff and a small group of other “like-minded individuals” with young families. It used to be held just out of city limits, but this group of about six people brought it back into town.

“We just want our kids to know where their food comes from,” Ratliff said. “We love to build a sense of community [in] Cavalier’s beautiful green spaces that already exist and get people there and connecting with each other.”

More information and updates on the market are available on its official Facebook page.

