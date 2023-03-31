Cause of death for man found near Grand Forks airport may take months to determine

GRAND FORKS — It may take a couple of months for law enforcement to determine what caused the death of 30-year-old Tyler James Richard Smith, found near the Grand Forks airport on Saturday, March 25.

Though multiple law enforcement agencies assisted in the search for Smith — who was reported missing the previous night — the Grand Forks Police Department has primary jurisdiction over the case. There have been no updates in the case since the press release issued on March 27, according to Lt. Andrew Stein.

“Cause of death has not been determined by the medical examiner,” Stein wrote in a message to the Herald. “... I would anticipate it could take up to 10-12 weeks for the results and toxicology.”

Smith was found dead near the Grand Forks airport on Saturday, March 25, but law enforcement first came into contact with him the previous day.

At 1:48 a.m. on Friday, March 24, the GFPD came across a Chevrolet Silverado whose driver — Smith — appeared to be “passed out” behind the wheel, according to a press release. An officer made contact but Smith fled in his vehicle, resulting in an unsuccessful pursuit.

That afternoon, law enforcement found Smith’s Silverado stuck in a snowbank, but Smith wasn’t inside the vehicle.

His family members reported him missing that evening, and law enforcement searched for him the next morning, March 25.

After several hours, Smith was found dead.