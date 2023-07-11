Canines 'another tool in the belt' for Greater Grand Forks law enforcement

GRAND FORKS — Canines are a great tool for regional law enforcement agencies, using their enhanced senses to assist with drug detection, apprehension and related tasks.

“I think they're a great tool to have around,” said Polk County Sheriff James Tadman, a former K-9 handler. “... Another tool in the belt to try to do our job, in and out, every day.”

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office recently welcomed a new addition to its K-9 unit – Jax, a 1-year-old German Shepherd.

From left to right: Sgt. Ben Stout, Sheriff James Tadman, Deputy Jarrin Gunderson and K9 Jax. Polk County Sheriff's Office

Jax spent 13 weeks training with Deputy Jarrin Gunderson at McDonough K9 in Anoka, Minnesota. Jax is a dual-purpose canine: he can assist with both narcotics scent detection and apprehension – including missing person searches, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.

Jax already has been purchased and trained for the sheriff’s office, but the agency is still accepting donations to replenish its K-9 program budget. It cost the agency $15,000 to buy Jax and train with him, but there are additional costs for the handler’s temporary housing, food and other needs while he attended training.

ADVERTISEMENT

The K-9 program resumed about four years ago after a break of more than a decade, Tadman said. There are currently two dual-purpose canines on staff – one for each shift.

Other agencies in the area also utilize K-9 units, including the Grand Forks Police Department, Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Office and East Grand Forks Police Department. The EGFPD’s unit made a comeback in 2018, because the agency’s drug task force frequently needed assistance from other agencies’ canines.

“I actually spearheaded the project,” Officer Tyler Hajicek said. “... We fundraised for a K-9 unit from the ground up.”

At around $50,000, the program was expensive to start, but the agency received significant donations from community members and local businesses, Hajicek said.

“We still actually get donations from time to time because, I mean, at the end of the day – people love dogs,” Hajicek said.

Startup costs for the unit included a dog, training and a designated vehicle. Handlers’ vehicles are equipped with a canine cage and designed to protect the dog if the vehicle overheats or crashes.

“There’s all kinds of stuff that you can do to make sure that your dog stays safe,” Hajicek said.

Maintenance for the vehicle, ongoing training, food, medical expenses and other needs are fairly minimal, and included in the agency’s budget.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since beginning his handler career, Hajicek has worked with two single-purpose narcotics detection canines. Training with his first was labor intensive but rewarding, he said.

“I had never witnessed some of the capabilities of dogs, as far as it pertains to … law enforcement,” Hajicek said. “They’re much, much smarter than we give them credit for. It was very rewarding. It still, to this day, is very rewarding.”

Hajicek’s first dog was retired for medical reasons and brought to a canine rehab to be transitioned into pet life. The dog, which lived with Hajicek throughout his career, now has a new owner.

“It was extremely difficult,” Hajicek said. “... You spend every day with them, and they come to work with you, and they're always with you.”

Some handlers choose to keep their retired dog as a pet, but that’s not always an option, especially if the handler wants to work with another dog.

The emotional drawbacks, though, are outweighed by the benefits for Hajicek.

"We've made all kinds of arrests, and done all kinds of awesome stuff," he said.

Hajicek believes the most impactful part of bringing the program back, though, has been connecting with the community.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s been something to bring our community a bit closer, maybe bridge the gap that we’ve seen (between law enforcement and the community in) the last few years,” he said.