99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, March 1

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Candlelight Ski and Owl Prowl set for March 4 at Rydell NWR

There also will be an owl education station set up inside the Visitor Center, where visitors can learn more about owls that call the refuge home.

Rydell Refuge sign.jpg
A sign marking the entrance to Rydell National Wildlife Refuge as seen Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022.
Brad Dokken/Grand Forks Herald
By Herald Staff Report
February 16, 2023 01:25 PM

ERSKINE, Minn. – The Friends of Rydell and Glacial Ridge Refuges Association will host the Fifth Annual Candlelight Ski and Owl Prowl event from 6:30 to 10 p.m. Saturday, March 4, at Rydell National Wildlife Refuge, 17788 349th St. SE, Erskine. The timing of the event will coincide with the breeding season of several local owl species, and hopefully good snow conditions, clear skies, and moderate temperatures.

The Rydell Visitor Center will be open throughout the event, and the refuge’s Golden Pond and Church Lake trails will be groomed and lit.

Visitors can ski, snowshoe or even just walk the trails during the event. Even though luminaries will be distributed along the two trails, it is recommended that visitors bring a headlamp, if they have one. Along one of the groomed and lit trails, an owl calling station will be set up, where the calls of several owl species – including saw-whet, barred and great horned – will be projected into the woods to try and generate a response from a resident owl. There also will be an owl education station set up inside the Visitor Center, where visitors can learn more about owls that call the refuge home.

READ MORE OUTDOORS RECREATION COVERAGE:
ice-house
Northland Outdoors
Deadlines approaching to get ice fishing shelters off lakes, rivers
It's also time to buy a new fishing license in Minnesota. Last year's licenses expire Feb. 28.
February 28, 2023 08:28 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
Members Only
Northland Outdoors
Dokken: ‘3 Old Guys’ gear up for March snowmobile trek from Minnesota to Alaska
February 25, 2023 07:00 AM
Northland Outdoors
Mike Jacobs Always in Season: Jacobs taking a break from writing his bird column
February 18, 2023 06:33 AM
Northland Outdoors
Bill back at Minnesota Capitol to ban small lead fishing tackle
February 17, 2023 07:00 AM

Several pairs of adult and child-size skis, as well as snowshoes, will be available for visitors to use at no charge on a first-come, first-served basis. When warming up in the Visitor Center, participants will be able to enjoy snacks and refreshments, courtesy of the Friends of Rydell and Glacial Ridge Refuges Association.

ADVERTISEMENT

If forecasted temperatures for March 4 are below zero or wind chills in the double-digits below zero, the event will be canceled and potentially rescheduled at a later date.

For more information, contact Gregg Knutsen, refuge manager, at (218) 686-4329 or gregg_knutsen@fws.gov.

What To Read Next
020723 Fufeng3.jpg
Local
Petition being circulated in Grand Forks' Ward 6 in an effort to recall City Council President Dana Sande
March 01, 2023 03:11 PM
 · 
By  Meghan Arbegast
EGF Council.PNG
Local
East Grand Forks City Council members consider interim and full-time city administrator options
February 28, 2023 06:49 PM
 · 
By  Meghan Arbegast
Herald.PNG
Local
Controversy prompts a change for comics page
February 28, 2023 01:49 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports