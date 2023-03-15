6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, March 15

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Buxton, North Dakota, man pleads not guilty to attempted murder in trailer fire case

He faces seven felony charges in total. His final dispositional conference is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on May 25.

Jeffery Mundis Mugshot
Jeffery Mundis mugshot
Grand Forks County Correctional Center
By Sav Kelly
Today at 4:52 PM

GRAND FORKS — A Buxton, North Dakota, man accused of attempted murder and other crimes pleaded not guilty to all his charges in court on Wednesday, March 15.

Jeffery Kollin Mundis, 29, waived his preliminary hearing, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to Class A felony attempted murder. The charge has a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and $20,000 in fines.

Mundis also pleaded not guilty to his remaining six charges, all Class C felonies: aggravated assault, terrorizing, preventing arrest, simple assault on a law enforcement officer and two counts of contact by bodily fluids on law enforcement. None of the charges have a mandatory minimum sentence.

Mundis is accused of assaulting Ashley Marie Johnson on Dec. 31 in a trailer in Emerado. Johnson was able to escape but later returned, finding the back bedroom on fire, according to an affidavit in the case.

Johnson said she tried to get Mundis to leave the trailer, but he refused.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He then grabbed Johnson, pushed her into a bedroom, and held her to the bed by her throat and told her, ‘If I’m going to die, you’re going to die,’” the affidavit said.

Emergency personnel were dispatched to the scene at 10:39 p.m., and saw the trailer "fully engulfed with smoke and flames,” the affidavit said.

On scene, Mundis was told to move away from the fire, but he resisted and "spit blood and snot" in the officer's face, the affidavit said.

Mundis was eventually handcuffed and arrested.

During the arraignment, Leah Jo Viste, Mundis’ attorney, asked to review Mundis’ $75,000 cash or surety bond.

Viste asked the court to consider either decreasing the bond amount or only requiring 10% cash or surety for Mundis to be released.

Viste outlined factors such as Mundis’ employment, connections to the area and lack of recent criminal history – all elements considered in setting bond.

“It’s been a number of years since Mr. Mundis has had any contact with the court,” Viste said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rachel Egstad, representing the state, expressed concerns about public safety, as well as the safety of Mundis, due to his suspected mental health and alcohol issues.

Romanick said some factors of the incident outlined in court documents “are very concerning," and denied the request to adjust conditions in any way.

Mundis’ final dispositional conference is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on May 25.

Read more

By Sav Kelly
Sav Kelly joined the Grand Forks Herald in August 2022.

Kelly covers public safety, including local crime and the courts system.

Readers can reach Kelly at (701) 780-1102 or skelly@gfherald.com.
What To Read Next
Adams County Sheriff
North Dakota
Suspect arrested in arson at home of Adams County deputy
March 15, 2023 02:31 PM
 · 
By  Jason R. O'Day
Mike Kolness
Local
East Grand Forks superintendent to resign to take new job
March 15, 2023 01:10 PM
 · 
By  Joe Banish
Grand Forks police logo tower graphic sign .jpg
Local
Fewer speeding tickets given out last year as understaffing issue persists for Grand Forks Police Department
March 15, 2023 01:01 PM
 · 
By  Sav Kelly
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
FSA North Dakota news brief
North Dakota
Grand Forks woman killed in crash with semi near St. Thomas
March 15, 2023 12:38 AM
 · 
By  Forum staff
Jade Reese.jpg
Prep
Determined B-G-MR reaches the Minnesota state Class A girls basketball tourney for the first time since 2007
March 15, 2023 04:59 PM
 · 
By  Wayne Nelson
e88ed2-20230314-a-native-american-woman-speaks-into-a-microphone-2000.jpg
Minnesota
Mille Lacs Band launches campaign to raise concerns about proposed mine
March 15, 2023 03:08 PM
 · 
By  Dan Kraker / MPR News
A courtroom gavel
Minnesota
Minnesota man charged with child pornography possession has initial appearance
March 15, 2023 02:41 PM
 · 
By  Sav Kelly