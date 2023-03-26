Body found in rural Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS — A man was found dead Saturday in rural Grand Forks, according to the Grand Forks Police Department.

According to a statement issued by the department on Saturday evening, March 25, the body was found around noon in a field at 1 Airport Road, near Grand Forks International Airport. Police called it an "unattended death" in the subject line of the emailed statement.

The name of the man is being withheld until his relatives can be notified.

The GFPD says the investigation is ongoing and did not release any additional information.