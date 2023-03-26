99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Body found in rural Grand Forks

Grand Forks Police.jpg
By Staff reports
Today at 9:12 PM

GRAND FORKS — A man was found dead Saturday in rural Grand Forks, according to the Grand Forks Police Department.

According to a statement issued by the department on Saturday evening, March 25, the body was found around noon in a field at 1 Airport Road, near Grand Forks International Airport. Police called it an "unattended death" in the subject line of the emailed statement.

The name of the man is being withheld until his relatives can be notified.

The GFPD says the investigation is ongoing and did not release any additional information.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
