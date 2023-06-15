Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Bicyclist struck, injured by vehicle in Grand Forks

The bicyclist was treated on scene and released.

By Sav Kelly
Today at 5:15 PM

GRAND FORKS — A bicyclist was struck by an SUV in Grand Forks on Thursday morning, June 15.

According to a press release from the Grand Forks Police Department, officers were dispatched to the area of 1826 S. Washington St. at 11:37 a.m.

Law enforcement determined the bicyclist had been traveling southbound through the Grand Cities Mall parking lot when they were struck by an SUV that was traveling eastbound.

The bicyclist was treated by Altru paramedics on scene and released. There were no other injuries, and no citations were issued.

By Sav Kelly
Sav Kelly joined the Grand Forks Herald in August 2022.

Kelly covers public safety, including local crime and the courts system.

Readers can reach Kelly at (701) 780-1102 or skelly@gfherald.com.
