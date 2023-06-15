Bicyclist struck, injured by vehicle in Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS — A bicyclist was struck by an SUV in Grand Forks on Thursday morning, June 15.

According to a press release from the Grand Forks Police Department, officers were dispatched to the area of 1826 S. Washington St. at 11:37 a.m.

Law enforcement determined the bicyclist had been traveling southbound through the Grand Cities Mall parking lot when they were struck by an SUV that was traveling eastbound.

The bicyclist was treated by Altru paramedics on scene and released. There were no other injuries, and no citations were issued.